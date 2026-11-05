Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to step away from international football draws attention to the parts of his working life that operate outside the national team. One of the clearest is the Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels brand he built with Pestana Hotel Group. The partnership already runs five hotels and has a sixth planned for Paris in 2027. Here are five facts about the brand.
Pestana Hotel Group has stated that the five Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels are a 50-50 investment partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, with day-to-day management handled by the Portuguese hotel group. Notably, the brand is a partnership that began with a first hotel in Funchal, Ronaldo’s hometown.
Pestana lists five operating hotels: Funchal, Lisbon, Madrid, New York and Marrakech. A Pestana 10-year overview published in 2026 names them as Pestana CR7 Funchal, Pestana CR7 Lisboa, Pestana CR7 Gran Vía in Madrid, Pestana CR7 Times Square in New York, and Pestana CR7 Marrakech.
The first hotel opened in Funchal in 2016, with Lisbon following the same year. Madrid, on the Gran Vía, and New York, in Times Square, opened in 2021, and Marrakech in 2022. Pestana marks 2026 as the brand’s 10th year and describes the hotels as urban lifestyle properties rather than a separate business announced after this week’s Portugal exit.
According to Pestana, a sixth hotel is due to open in Paris in 2027, which would add a third European capital after Lisbon and Madrid. The Portugal News has reported a 210-room hotel near Austerlitz, described as the largest in the Pestana CR7 portfolio so far, with completion expected in 2027.
Pestana Hotel Group has put the Paris investment at 60 million euros. An older Pestana statement had pointed to an earlier opening date. Howver, the current public timetable from Pestana is 2027.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement ends a long national-team chapter that included multiple major tournaments and a record goal tally for Portugal. Ronaldo said he would hand back Portugal’s No. 7 shirt, closing a spell he dated to August 2003. The 41-year-old finishes with 146 goals in 234 appearances.
He continues at club level with Al-Nassr, so the Pestana CR7 portfolio remains one of the ongoing commercial interests that can be checked in public company statements after the Portugal exit.