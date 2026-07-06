Cristiano Ronaldo confirms FIFA World Cup 2026 to be his last; ‘Yes, it's my last one. Let’s go and enjoy it’

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed what many fans feared. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his final tournament with Portugal. At 41 years old, the all-time leading men's international goalscorer is ready to close this chapter on his own terms.

Confirmation by Cristiano Ronaldo Speaking with directness and emotion during the pre-match press conference ahead of Spain vs Portugal game, Cristiano Ronaldo left no room for doubt. "Yes, it's my last one. Let’s go and enjoy it," he said. The statement captures both the end of an era and his desire to soak in every remaining moment on the biggest stage.

This comes as the expanded 48-team World Cup unfolds across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Ronaldo's sixth appearance at the World Cup now stands as his farewell.

Six World Cups and unmatched longevity Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006. Since then he has delivered iconic moments, record-breaking goals, and consistent excellence for Portugal. He holds the record for most international goals by a man. His presence alone changes games and lifts teammates.

Yet the FIFA World Cup trophy has remained elusive. Portugal won Euro 2016 under his captaincy, but the global prize has slipped away in previous attempts. This summer represents one final, realistic shot at completing the collection.

What it means for Portugal right now For the current Portugal squad, Cristiano Ronaldo remains central. His experience, work rate, and ability to deliver in pressure moments continue to matter. Younger players look to him for leadership while the team balances its attacking talent with defensive structure.

As Portugal moves toward the upcoming rounds, the emotional weight of Ronaldo’s last dance will only grow. Fans and teammates alike want to see him enjoy the occasion and, if possible, end on the ultimate high.

Enjoying the final chapter Cristiano Ronaldo has been clear about his mindset. After more than 25 years at the highest level, he wants to live in the present. He has spoken about pride in what he has achieved across clubs and country, and about the importance of enjoying these last high-stakes games.

Retirement from football is expected soon after the tournament, likely within one or two years. For now, the focus stays on performing and creating new memories with Portugal.

A legacy already secured Whether Portugal goes all the way or not, Ronaldo’s place in football history is safe. He has inspired millions, broken records that once seemed untouchable, and shown what sustained excellence looks like. His journey from a teenage talent in Portugal to a global icon remains one of sport’s greatest stories.