Cristiano Ronaldo confirms FIFA World Cup 2026 to be his last; ‘Yes, it's my last one. Let’s go and enjoy it’

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed what many fans feared. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his final tournament with Portugal. At 41 years old, the all-time leading men's international goalscorer is ready to close this chapter on his own terms.

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Confirmation by Cristiano Ronaldo Speaking with directness and emotion during the pre-match press conference ahead of Spain vs Portugal game, Cristiano Ronaldo left no room for doubt. "Yes, it's my last one. Let’s go and enjoy it," he said. The statement captures both the end of an era and his desire to soak in every remaining moment on the biggest stage.

This comes as the expanded 48-team World Cup unfolds across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Ronaldo's sixth appearance at the World Cup now stands as his farewell.

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Six World Cups and unmatched longevity Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006. Since then he has delivered iconic moments, record-breaking goals, and consistent excellence for Portugal. He holds the record for most international goals by a man. His presence alone changes games and lifts teammates.

Yet the FIFA World Cup trophy has remained elusive. Portugal won Euro 2016 under his captaincy, but the global prize has slipped away in previous attempts. This summer represents one final, realistic shot at completing the collection.

What it means for Portugal right now For the current Portugal squad, Cristiano Ronaldo remains central. His experience, work rate, and ability to deliver in pressure moments continue to matter. Younger players look to him for leadership while the team balances its attacking talent with defensive structure.

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As Portugal moves toward the upcoming rounds, the emotional weight of Ronaldo’s last dance will only grow. Fans and teammates alike want to see him enjoy the occasion and, if possible, end on the ultimate high.

Enjoying the final chapter Cristiano Ronaldo has been clear about his mindset. After more than 25 years at the highest level, he wants to live in the present. He has spoken about pride in what he has achieved across clubs and country, and about the importance of enjoying these last high-stakes games.

Retirement from football is expected soon after the tournament, likely within one or two years. For now, the focus stays on performing and creating new memories with Portugal.

A legacy already secured Whether Portugal goes all the way or not, Ronaldo’s place in football history is safe. He has inspired millions, broken records that once seemed untouchable, and shown what sustained excellence looks like. His journey from a teenage talent in Portugal to a global icon remains one of sport’s greatest stories.

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As he steps onto the pitch in the remaining matches, the world will watch closely. Ronaldo has given everything for the game. Now he simply wants to enjoy the last chapter and go out with the same fire that defined his career.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.