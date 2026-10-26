Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than Messi, Mbappe combined: Football's top 5 highest-paid players

Cristiano Ronaldo remains football’s biggest earner. Forbes’ 2026 ranking of the world’s highest-paid soccer players estimates that the 41-year-old Al Nassr forward will earn $300 million in the 2026-27 season, more than Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe put together.

It is to be noted that all figures are Forbes estimates of pre-tax earnings before agent fees. They combine on-field income (salary and bonuses) with off-field earnings from endorsements, licensing, appearances, and business interests. The top 10 players on the list are projected to earn $942 million between them this season.

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Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with $300 million Cristiano Ronaldo is first for the fourth season in a row. Forbes estimates he will earn $250 million on the field from Al Nassr and $50 million off it from sponsorships and his business ventures, including the CR7 brand. His total is $55 million more than the combined $245 million projected for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

He is also the first active athlete to surpass $2 billion in career pretax income. Interestingly, Ronaldo and Messi have been football’s two highest earners for four straight seasons, and in 12 of the last 13 years.

Lionel Messi earns more off the pitch than on it Lionel Messi, 39, is second with estimated earnings of $145 million. He is the only player in the top five whose off-field income is projected to be bigger than his playing income. Forbes puts his off-field earnings at $75 million and his on-field earnings at about $70 million from Inter Miami and related Major League Soccer arrangements.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is third with an estimated $100 million. Forbes splits that into $70 million from his club and $30 million from commercial deals, which include his new partnership with Swiss sportswear brand On.

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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is fourth at an estimated $85 million, with $60 million coming on the field and $25 million off it. Haaland’s contract at City runs until 2034, one of the longest deals in European football.

Vinicius Jr completes the top five Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr is fifth with an estimated $76 million. Forbes puts his on-field earnings at $48 million, after a new contract with the Spanish club, and his off-field earnings at $28 million. He was sixth on last year’s list.

Football’s top 5 highest-paid players (Forbes estimates) Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr): $300 million

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami): $145 million

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid): $100 million

Erling Haaland (Manchester City): $85 million

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid): $76 million