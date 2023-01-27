Legendary footballer Christiano Ronaldo gets a luxurious watch as a gift for joining the Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr. According to media reports, the timepiece is worth $780,000.

Ronaldo has signed a deal with a club until 2025 that is estimated to be worth more than $216.34 million. The Portuguese footballer signed a 2.5-year contract worth $75 million a year with Al Nassr on December 30.

The unique watch of the Saudi Arabian theme was gifted to him by Jacob & Co.

The 37-year-old Portugal international, five-times Ballon D'Or winner is the brand ambassador of the luxury watch-making company. The watch has 338 extremely rare gemstones ( Tsavorite stones) embedded in it and has 18-carat white gold. It is dark green in colour representing the Saudi flag with an alligator-green leather strap.

View Full Image Christiano Ronaldo's watch (@JonBoafo)

Tsavorite stones are the most expensive of all garnets. They are roughly 200 times rarer than emeralds. The 47-mm case is covered with 241 baguette-cut, invisibly-set green gems, with 130 more on the dial.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Ronaldo's Al Nassr club was knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup after a 3-1 semi-final loss to Al Ittihad in Riyadh.

Ronaldo left Manchester United under a cloud after slamming the club in a TV interview. He is by far the biggest star to play in Saudi Arabia, although other heavyweights including George Weah, Pep Guardiola, and Xavi also had stints in the Gulf nation in the twilight of their careers.

Ronaldo has long been one of the top-paid players in football, earning a reported salary of 31 million euros ($33m) at Juventus before taking a pay cut to rejoin United.

Ronaldo has won five Champions League titles, league titles in Italy with Juventus, in Spain with Real Madrid, and in England with United.

He is also the top scorer in the Champions League and with the Portuguese national team, with whom he won Euro 2016.

In Qatar, he became the first man to score at five World Cups with his penalty in the group-stage win over Ghana.