Cristiano Ronaldo gets ₹6 crore watch as gift for joining Al-Nassr. Check features2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 10:53 AM IST
- The unique watch of the Saudi Arabian theme was gifted to him by Jacob & Co
Legendary footballer Christiano Ronaldo gets a luxurious watch as a gift for joining the Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr. According to media reports, the timepiece is worth $780,000.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×