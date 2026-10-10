Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 980th career goal in Al Nassr vs Al Diriyah clash; now 20 away from 1,000

Ten days after walking out of Portugal's national team camp, Cristiano Ronaldo gave his answer the way he usually does, with a goal. The 41-year-old opened the scoring for Al Nassr against Al Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League on Friday. The captain’s right-footed strike in the 23rd minute made it 1-0 at Al-Awwal Park and took him to 980 career goals in the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League Matchday 8.

That leaves him 20 short of a number no professional footballer has reached: 1,000.

How the goal came about: Watch video The Matchday 8 game was goalless until the 23rd minute. Kingsley Coman let fly with a powerful shot that the Al Diriyah goalkeeper could only parry. Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to react and finished the rebound to give Al Nassr the lead.

It was not one of his spectacular strikes, but it showed what has kept him scoring for more than two decades. He was in the right place, he read the save before anyone else, and he finished cleanly. It was his fourth goal of the season, all of them in the league.

Al Nassr kept up the pressure as they led 2-0 at half-time, with Samu Costa heading in from a Joao Felix corner. Ronaldo started up front alongside Felix, with Coman and Sadio Mane on the flanks, in Ange Postecoglou's line-up.

A turbulent week before The goal meant more because of what came before it. On 30 September, Cristiano Ronaldo left Portugal's Nations League camp in Copenhagen. Head coach Jorge Jesus had announced he would not start against Denmark, after Ronaldo spent the whole 2-1 win over Norway on the bench.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Jorge Jesus denies training rift

On 6 October, Ronaldo released a long statement. He accused Jesus of twice breaking his word over his playing time. He also apologised to his teammates and fans, said the responsibility for leaving was "mine alone", and made clear he was not retiring from international football.

The road to 1,000 At 980 goals, the 1,000 mark now looks within reach. Ronaldo has scored them across Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr and Portugal. He has spoken openly about wanting to reach the milestone, and at his current rate it could come within the season.

What it means for Al Nassr The goal also mattered for Al Nassr's season. Ange Postecoglou's side have been inconsistent in recent weeks and are in a tight race near the top of the Saudi Pro League, so every point counts. A strong performance on home turf, led by their captain, was exactly what they needed.