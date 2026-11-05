Cristiano Ronaldo hands back Portugal No. 7 shirt: What we know about successor as Rafael Leao wore it against Denmark

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed on Thursday, November 5, that he will hand back Portugal’s No. 7 shirt, bringing his 23-year international career to an end. He made the announcement in a five-minute video on his official social media accounts, including X.

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The caption read “Portugal estará sempre em mim” (“Portugal will always be in me”), a line he also delivers at the end of the clip. The number has already been worn by someone else this autumn. Rafael Leao had it on his back against Denmark on 1 October after Ronaldo left the national-team camp. However, Portugal have not named a permanent successor.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about handing back the No. 7? Cristiano Ronaldo announced, “To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our National Team.” He described the decision as difficult and noted that a journey which began in August 2003 “has come to an end.” He continued, “Today, my journey on the pitch with the National Team comes to an end. I leave with my head held high.” Closing the message, he added: “The number 7 shirt will remain. The pride of having worn it will be mine forever. Portugal will always be a part of me.”

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Portugal face Denmark at home on 14 November and travel to Wales on 17 November. The squad is due to be named on Friday. The Portuguese Football Federation said it did not want this farewell to take place without due tribute and that it wanted to help organise a fitting celebration of his career, according to BBC.

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Why was Rafael Leao wearing No. 7 against Denmark? Rafael Leao wore the shirt in Portugal’s 4-2 Nations League win over Denmark on 1 October. UEFA’s squad list named him in No. 7. Notably, he had worn 17 against Wales and Norway earlier in that window, while Fabio Silva took No. 17 for the Denmark match.

Portugal's forward #07 Rafael Leao controls ball during the UEFA Nations League Group A4 match between Denmark and Portugal at Parken stadium in Copenhagen on October 1, 2026. (Photo by Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT

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The change does not appear permanent. Record and beIN Sports noted that federations must submit a numbered list of 23 eligible players to UEFA, so someone had to take No. 7 once Ronaldo had left camp. Neither said Portugal had handed the shirt to Leao for good. No announcement naming a lasting successor has been reported since Ronaldo’s video on Thursday.

Also Read | Ronaldo vs Messi international careers: World Cup and other titles compared

What led to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the camp? The split followed a falling-out with coach Jorge Jesus last month. Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of a Nations League match and left camp. He walked out of camp in September after being told he would not start against Denmark.

Ronaldo captained Portugal to Euro 2016 and was part of the sides that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025. He appeared at six World Cups and continues at club level with Al-Nassr.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.