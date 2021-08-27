OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Football News >Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal, his 100th goal for Portugal, during the UEFA Nations League football match between Sweden and Portugal on September 8, 2020 in Solna, Sweden. (Photo by Janerik HENRIKSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP) / Sweden OUT (AFP)Premium
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal, his 100th goal for Portugal, during the UEFA Nations League football match between Sweden and Portugal on September 8, 2020 in Solna, Sweden. (Photo by Janerik HENRIKSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP) / Sweden OUT (AFP)
 1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2021, 09:49 PM IST AP

  • The English club said Friday it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical examination

Cristiano Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United.

The English club said Friday it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical examination.

Ronaldo told Juventus on Thursday that he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club, coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

He played for United from 2003-09.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout