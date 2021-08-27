Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United

The English club said Friday it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical examination.

Ronaldo told Juventus on Thursday that he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club, coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

He played for United from 2003-09.

