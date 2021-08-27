Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Sports >Football News >Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal, his 100th goal for Portugal, during the UEFA Nations League football match between Sweden and Portugal on September 8, 2020 in Solna, Sweden. (Photo by Janerik HENRIKSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP) / Sweden OUT
1 min read . 09:49 PM IST AP

  • The English club said Friday it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical examination

Cristiano Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United.

The English club said Friday it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical examination.

Ronaldo told Juventus on Thursday that he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club, coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

He played for United from 2003-09.

