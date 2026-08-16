Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement: 'This is probably my last year of football...'

Cristiano Ronaldo has given the clearest signal yet that the end of his extraordinary playing career may be near. Speaking in a recent interview with Vogue, the Portuguese star said he believes the current campaign could mark his final season on the pitch.

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo stated.

The comments come at a pivotal moment. After the 2026 FIFA World Cup loss, Ronaldo, now playing in Saudi Arabia, remains driven to add more memorable moments before stepping away. At an age when most players have long retired, he continues to defy expectations with his fitness, work rate and hunger for success.

Focus on leaving a lasting mark Cristiano Ronaldo made it clear that simply playing is no longer enough. He wants the final chapter of his career to stand out. After more than two decades at the highest level, including multiple Champions League titles, Ballon d’Or awards and records that may never be broken, he is thinking carefully about how he will be remembered.

He admitted that football could leave a big gap once he stops. To prepare, he already has plans for the next stage of life. These include spending more time with his family, travelling, enjoying padel and making the most of the rewards that years of intense sacrifice have brought.

“I have my future all mapped out,” he explained. “I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.”

Balancing career and family The timing of his comments is notable. They came shortly after he and partner Georgina Rodriguez marked a personal milestone with a private ceremony at their home in Portugal. The couple chose a low-key setting rather than a large public event, underlining how much family now shapes their decisions.

Ronaldo has repeatedly said that time with his children is a priority. He wants them to see both the value of hard work and the importance of staying grounded. As he looks toward the end of his playing days, that family focus appears stronger than ever.

He starts the new Saudi season with the same professional approach that has defined his career. Yet the retirement hint suggests he is already weighing what comes next while still determined to deliver on the field this year.

What it means for fans and football For supporters around the world, the news lands with mixed emotions. Cristiano Ronaldo has been a constant presence at the top of the game for so long that the idea of his final season feels almost unreal. At the same time, his desire to exit on a high note fits the competitor he has always been.

Whether this truly is his last campaign remains to be confirmed by results and his own future statements. What is already clear is that he intends to treat every remaining match with purpose. The man who once said he wanted to leave a spectacular legacy is now openly preparing to do exactly that.