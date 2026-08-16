Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement: 'This is probably my last year of football...'

Cristiano Ronaldo has given the clearest signal yet that the end of his extraordinary playing career may be near. Speaking in a recent interview with Vogue, the Portuguese star said he believes the current campaign could mark his final season on the pitch.

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“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo stated.

The comments come at a pivotal moment. After the 2026 FIFA World Cup loss, Ronaldo, now playing in Saudi Arabia, remains driven to add more memorable moments before stepping away. At an age when most players have long retired, he continues to defy expectations with his fitness, work rate and hunger for success.

Focus on leaving a lasting mark Cristiano Ronaldo made it clear that simply playing is no longer enough. He wants the final chapter of his career to stand out. After more than two decades at the highest level, including multiple Champions League titles, Ballon d’Or awards and records that may never be broken, he is thinking carefully about how he will be remembered.

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He admitted that football could leave a big gap once he stops. To prepare, he already has plans for the next stage of life. These include spending more time with his family, travelling, enjoying padel and making the most of the rewards that years of intense sacrifice have brought.

“I have my future all mapped out,” he explained. “I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.”

Balancing career and family The timing of his comments is notable. They came shortly after he and partner Georgina Rodriguez marked a personal milestone with a private ceremony at their home in Portugal. The couple chose a low-key setting rather than a large public event, underlining how much family now shapes their decisions.

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Ronaldo has repeatedly said that time with his children is a priority. He wants them to see both the value of hard work and the importance of staying grounded. As he looks toward the end of his playing days, that family focus appears stronger than ever.

He starts the new Saudi season with the same professional approach that has defined his career. Yet the retirement hint suggests he is already weighing what comes next while still determined to deliver on the field this year.

What it means for fans and football For supporters around the world, the news lands with mixed emotions. Cristiano Ronaldo has been a constant presence at the top of the game for so long that the idea of his final season feels almost unreal. At the same time, his desire to exit on a high note fits the competitor he has always been.

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Whether this truly is his last campaign remains to be confirmed by results and his own future statements. What is already clear is that he intends to treat every remaining match with purpose. The man who once said he wanted to leave a spectacular legacy is now openly preparing to do exactly that.

Football will lose one of its greatest ever players when the day finally comes. Until then, Ronaldo is focused on making the remaining time count.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.