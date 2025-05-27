Cristiano Ronaldo hints time at Al Nassr is over, posts on social media ‘Grateful to all’

Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly suggested his time at Al Nassr is over.

Ronaldo scored in Al Nassr’s 3-2 loss at Al Fateh on Monday in what was rumoured to be his final appearance for the Saudi Pro League team.

The 42nd-minute goal, which was claimed to be the 800th of Ronaldo’s club career, opened the scoring but Al Nassr conceded twice in the last 10 minutes as they missed out on AFC Champions League qualification.

Following the game, the former Manchester United forward posted a cryptic message on his various social media accounts.

“This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all,” Ronaldo posted alongside a picture of him in an Al Nassr shirt.

Last week, FIFA president Gianni Infantino claimed “discussions” were happening over a move which would allow Ronaldo to feature in the Club World Cup this summer.