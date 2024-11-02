Cristiano Ronaldo issues stern message to Al Nassr teammates ahead of AFC Champions League clash

Cristiano Ronaldo put forward a strong message to all his teammates after Al Nassr were held to a frustrating draw by reigning champions Al Hilal in a Saudi Pro League game. Ronaldo’s message comes after Al Nassr have struggled in recent games. Before the Al Hilal match, Ronaldo missed on a match-levelling penalty against Al Taawoun which led to their exit from the Kings Cup. Prior to that, Al Nassr played a 3-3 draw against Al Kholood in the Saudi Pro League.

Despite their recent slump in performances, Ronaldo wasted no time in trying to bring the confidence back among his teammates ahead of their AFC Champions League group stage clash. Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared a couple of pictures from Al Nassr’s game against Al Hilal and said the the battle isn’t over yet.

“The battle is far from over. Thank you all for the support today!,” wrote the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar. Meanwhile, against Al Hilal, Talisca game the yellow brigade the lead in the very first minute. Al Hilal, which also consists of Brazilian star Neymar, did equalise late in the first half but was ruled out off-side.

Al Nassr could have taken the lead in the first half itself had Ronaldo converted a couple of half chances that came in his way. To make the matters worse the Portuguese was shown a yellow card for tacking fellow national teammate Joao Cancelo.

Al Hilal confirmed a point from the encounter when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored on 77 minutes to extend Al Nassr’s winless streak to three games. While Al Hilal continue to lead the Saudi Pro League standings, Al Nassr are placed third with 19 points from nine games.