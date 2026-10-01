Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Jorge Jesus denies training rift: 'In due time, I will tell the truth...'

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal’s training camp on the eve of Thursday’s UEFA Nations League match against Denmark. The decision followed a press conference in which coach Jorge Jesus denied any rift and said the captain had not refused to train. Hours later the Portuguese Football Federation confirmed Ronaldo missed Wednesday’s final session at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium.

The 41-year-old then posted on X that he would tell the country the truth “in due time.”Portugal sit top of Group A4 with six points from two matches. Denmark host them at Parken on Thursday, 1 October.

Cristiano Ronaldo's statement Cristiano Ronaldo posted this statement on X: "After the National Team Coach's press conference, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I made the decision to leave the National Team camp. In due time, I will tell the truth to all Portuguese people about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself. Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates, without exception."

How the Norway night set the tone The tension started in Oslo on Sunday. Portugal beat Norway 2-1, and Goncalo Ramos scored the winner. Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute for the full 90 minutes, his first unused official appearance for Portugal in 18 years. At the final whistle, he walked straight down the tunnel and did not join teammates in greeting the travelling fans.

Jorge Jesus said he had told Cristiano Ronaldo before the game that he would not start but might come on. The coach then kept him on the bench.

"Afterwards, as coach, I decided not to bring him on. It's nothing to make a fuss about," Jorge Jesus said.

He accepted that a long unused warm-up would leave any player unhappy.

"There was no incident whatsoever."

“Any player, and I was a player myself, when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don't get on, no-one is happy about that.”

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Cristiano Ronaldo then did gym and individual work on Monday and Tuesday instead of joining the rest of the squad. Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca changed his schedule and travelled to Copenhagen on Tuesday to meet both men.

Jorge Jesus says the training story is false Before Wednesday’s session, Jorge Jesus told reporters not to invent a crisis. He said Cristiano Ronaldo often skips team training on the first two days after a match and would train on the fourth day.

"He didn't refuse. He's going to train today," Jorge Jesus said.

"It's the fourth day, so he's going to train. And he didn't refuse to train. It's impossible. Do you believe that? Not Cris."

He said media noise had forced a talk that, in his view, was not needed.

"They forced me to talk to Cris about an issue that didn’t exist. There was nothing to talk about."

“He said, 'I’m here for you to decide. If you want me to play, I’ll play. If you want me to go to the stands, I’ll go'.”

Is Cristiano Ronaldo retiring from international football? The X post does not say Cristiano Ronaldo is retiring from international football. It covers this camp and the remaining Nations League fixtures in the current window. He is Portugal’s record scorer with 146 goals and their most-capped player with 234 appearances. He started last week’s 1-0 win over Wales and was taken off after 67 minutes. Last week he also said that if the manager did not want him, he could leave “today.”

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Portugal’s plan against Denmark Jorge Jesus had already pointed to Goncalo Ramos as his starting striker if the plan held.

"If everything goes according to plan, it will be Goncalo who plays," Jorge Jesus said.

"If I need Ronaldo, he'll come on. If I don't need him, he won't."