Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to play in same team? Carlos Tevez on a mission to make the impossible happen

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo might play together after spending almost two decades against each other. Having faced each other in 37 times for the national team and at the club level, Ronaldo and Messi have collected 13 Ballon d'Ors between them after spending years being debated who is the greatest in modern era.

With the two appearing in their sixth and final World Cups recently, Messi and Ronaldo have been invited to participate in Carlos Tevez's farewell match later this year. The former Argentina and Manchester United and Manchester City striker has planned for a spectacular gathering of his old teammates and friends at Boca Juniors' iconic La Bombonera.

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Notably, Tevez had retired from football back in 2021 after his third spell at Boca Juniors - the club where he started his professional career from. Five years down the line, Tevez is gearing up for one final celebration of his football life with two of the biggest stars with whom he has played.

Based on a TyC Sports report, Tevez's father Marcelo Palacios has approched Boca Juniors president Juan Román Riquelme about staging the game at La Bombonera. Riquelme has played with Tevez for Argentina. The report stated that Riquelme has given a green light,

The officials are now working on the date for the match, which is likely to be held in December that doesn't clash with Boca Juniors' schedule.

How Tevez managed to get Ronaldo, Messi? To persuade both Messi and Ronaldo play in the same team is quite an uphill task. But for Tevez, it wasn't that hard. Having spent the dressing room with Messi at Argentina and three seasons with Ronaldo at Manchester United, Tevez shares a cordial relationship with both the superstars even today.

When asked on how he persuaded both the players in an interview with streaming platform Olga, Tevez revealed that he still is in contact with Messi and Ronaldo on Whatsapp. Questioned on whether Messi and Ronaldo will play opposite, Tevez replied “We'll get them together.” It will an extraordinary sight for lifetime at La Bombonera if Tevez succeeds

While Messi is still playing club football for Inter Miami, Ronaldo plies his trade for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. For close to 15 years, their rivalry defined an era in world football, particularly in the La Liga where Messi played for Barcelona and Ronaldo turned up for Real Madrid.

Recently, Messi drew curtains on his international career, announcing retirement in Argentina colours on August 31, 2026. Ronaldo is yet to talk about his future ahead with Portugal.

Carlos Tevez's extraordinary guest list The 41-year-old has an extraordinary guest list on his mind and even started to discuss the playing XIs. Under the bar, Tevez aims to bring two of the most decorated names - Edwin van der Sar and Gianluigi Buffon. Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are his preferences at the centre-back. He has also reserved a place for “brother” Patrice Evra.

The midfield would consist of Andrea Pirlo, Paul Scholes and Riquelme, according to Tevez's plans along with Rooney. “Midfielders… (Andrea) Pirlo, Paul Scholes, Roman (Riquelme) will definitely be there. Rooney,” he said.

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