Cristiano Ronaldo marries Georgina Rodriguez: What is the couple’s combined net worth? Details here

Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo married his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, during a private civil ceremony on Tuesday in Portugal's Cascais, after a decade of dating.



Ronaldo and Rodriguez began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid. Their relationship began away from the public eye before they made their first public appearance together at the Best FIFA Football Awards in January 2017.

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The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Alana Martina, in November 2017. They later expanded their family when Rodríguez gave birth to their daughter, Bella Esmeralda, in 2022. Ronaldo's other children, Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo, are also part of the family.

In 2022, Ronaldo and Rodríguez announced the death of their newborn son, Ángel, during childbirth.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo marries longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's net worth According to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo's real-time net worth is $1.2 billion, while Georgina Rodriguez's is estimated at $10 million.

That puts their combined estimated net worth at approximately $1.21 billion. Ronaldo's fortunes have significantly expanded during a football career that has spanned more than two decades.

The Portugal international has played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr, while also earning substantial income through commercial partnerships and his CR7 brand.

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His move to Saudi Arabia has further increased his earnings. He joined Al-Nassr in 2022and, in 2025, signed a contract extension with the club until 2027.

According to Forbes, Al-Nassr pays him more than $200 million annually, while its 2025-26 estimate puts his total earnings for the season at $280 million, including $230 million from his football income and $50 million from off-field partnerships.

Ronaldo has also generated significant income outside football. His commercial portfolio includes long-running partnerships with brands such as Nike, while his CR7 name has been used across clothing, footwear, hotels and other business ventures.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, has built a reputation in the fashion and entertainment industries. However, the estimates of Rodriguez’s net worth vary because, unlike Ronaldo, she does not have a publicly disclosed fortune calculated by Forbes.

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Multiple reports in 2025 and 2026, however, have put her net worth at around $10 million, though other estimates are higher.

Her Netflix reality series “I Am Georgina” has been one of her most prominent media projects. The programme, which premiered in 2022, follows her personal and professional life and has helped expand her international profile.

She has also worked with luxury and fashion brands and earns income through commercial collaborations and sponsored content. She has also appeared in publications such as Women’s Health, Harper’s Bazaar, VIP Magazine, Diva E Donna and LOVE Magazine.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.