Cristiano Ronaldo nets 67th career hattrick during Al Nassr's win over Al-Kholood; How far is Lionel Messi? Detail stats

Cristiano Ronaldo inched closer to his 1000-goal mark, after the Portugal star footballer netted a hattrick within 15 minutes to lead Al Nassr to a 5-3 victory over Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. Currently serving a national team suspension, Ronaldo was in top form at the Alawwal Park in Riyadh to take his career tally to 985 goals.

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Julien Domingues opened the scoring with a 16th minute strike for Al-Kholood, before Angelo Gabriel equalised for Al Nassr on 24 minutes. Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane gave Al Nassr the lead on 36 minutes before Antoin Essomba made it 2-2 for Al-Kholood at half-time.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo pips Lionel Messi to clinch inaugural BOAT award

Then came the Ronaldo magic. With the scores level, Ronaldo went on beast mode with two close range strikes and a header. The veteran striker netted in 66th, 72md ad 81st minutes to hand Al Nassr a 5-2 lead. Although Domingues scored his second, but it was too late for Al-Kholood.

In the process, Ronaldo's 67th career hattrick helped Al Nassr stay in second place in the Saudi Pro League points table with 28 points. Table toppers Al Qadsiah are also on 28 points but take the no.1 spot due to a better goal difference of 20 as compared of Al Nassr's 17.

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How far is Lionel Messi from Cristiano Ronaldo? Unlike their huge career-goal difference, former Argentina captain Lionel Messi isn't too far from his long-standing rival Ronaldo as far as career hattricks are concerned. Messi currently has 62 career hattricks across his legendary stints with Barcelona, Inter Miami, and Argentina.

According to www.messivsronaldo.app, Ronaldo has scored 57 hattricks as compared to Messi's 51 at the club level. In national colours Messi piped Ronaldo 11-10. Messi has scored three or more goals in a game on nine occasions, four goals in a match seven times, and five goals in a game twice.

For Ronaldo, the 41-year-old has scored more than three goals in a game in 11 seperate matches. He also scored four goals in a match nine times and five goals in a game twice. For the unknown, Messi stands at 936 career goals, with his last two coming for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

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Cristiano Ronaldo is the new B.O.A.T. Earlier, Ronaldo was been crowned the inaugural winner of the B.O.A.T. (Ballon d'Or of All Time) award following massive voting from fans worldwide, with his 2008 campaign with Manchester United being recognised as the best-ever individual year in the history.

France Football introduced a unique award, adding more fire to the debates of footballing greatness. The B.O.A.T. award was introduced to settle which Ballon d'Or season stands above the rest. Ronaldo edged past Messi, his long-time rival, to secure the award.

The voters seemed to prefer Ronaldo's first-ever Ballon d'Or title win over Messi's 91-goal season in 2012, a record which still stands to this day.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in