Cristiano Ronaldo offered jaw-dropping salary by Al Nassr amidst contract-renewal talks; Here’s what reports say

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be offered a jaw-dropping £3.19 million per week by his current club, Al Nassr, which competes in the Saudi Pro League, according to a report by GBN.com. Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in 2022, is contracted with the club until June.

According to the report, Ronaldo's agents are currently in talks with the Saudi Arabian football giants. If negotiations succeed, the soon-to-be 40-year-old could extend his stay in the Middle Eastern country for several more seasons. The proposed deal includes performance-based bonuses and additional perks.

Cristiano Ronaldo's current salary is reportedly £164 million per season. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar also earns approximately £49 million annually from off-field ventures.

Since Ronaldo set foot in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Pro League has grown immensely, drawing international stars like Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema, Neymar, and others.

In his 84 appearances for Al Nassr so far, the Portuguese star has scored 75 goals across all competitions. However, despite Ronaldo's efforts, Al Nassr was only able to lift the 2023 Arab Club Championship trophy.

Ronaldo on Saudi football Ronaldo, adjudged the Best Middle East Player of 2024 at the recent Globe Soccer Awards, reflected on his time in Riyadh and said he and his family are happy in their new country.

“I'm happy, and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there; we are still improving,” Ronaldo said in a video shared by Al Nassr.

“For me, it is an honour that the league is growing, and many star players are coming to make the league even better and more competitive. I'm looking forward to the next five to 10 years of the league still improving. Not only the first teams but also the academies.

“Not just for the future of the Saudi (players) and the league, but for the country and to compete with other leagues; this is my dream. And this is what I will try to help the country and league reach and be there at that level. People look at Cristiano as an example, not just on the pitch, but also off it,” added Ronaldo, who will turn a year older on February 5.