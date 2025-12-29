Cristiano Ronaldo, Ousmane Dembele steal show at Globe Soccer Awards; list of winners in all categories

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ousmane Dembele stole the show at the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 in Dubai on Sunday which saw biggest stars of world football on and off the field under the same roof. Organised by Dubai Sports Council, the Globe Soccer Awards recognises the top performers across players, coaches and other fields around football.

Ronaldo, who plays for Al Nassr, was honoured with the Best Middle Eastern Player while Dembele claimed the biggest prize of the night - Best Men's Player - for his contributions with Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and national team France. Demeble finished ahead of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Vitinha and Raphinha.

Not just Dembele, but PSG grabbed more than that at the event. The French club was named as the Best Men's Club while men's senior team coach Luis Enrique was awarded for guiding PSG to their maiden UEFA Champions League title and also the 2024-25 Ligue 1 title. PSG's Vitinha was awarded the Best Midfielder.

Meanwhile, the award for Best Sporting Comeback was given to another French international Paul Pogba while the Globe Sports Award was given to Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic.

Full list of winners at Globe Soccer Awards 2025

Category Winner Team / Nationality Best Men's Player Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain/ France Best Women's Player Aitana Bonmatí Barcelona/Spain Best Men's Club Paris Saint-Germain France Best Women's Club Barcelona Spain Best Coach Luis Enrique Paris Saint-Germain Best Forward Lamine Yamal Barcelona Best Midfielder Vitinha Paris Saint-Germain Best Emerging Player Desire Doue Paris Saint-Germain Best National Team Portugal — Best Agent Jorge Mendes — Best Sporting Director Luis Campos Paris Saint-Germain Best Sports President Nasser Al-Khelafi Paris Saint-Germain Best Middle Eastern Player Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Best Content Creator Bilal Halal — Best Academy Right to Dream — Lifetime Achievement award Hidetoshi Nakata and Andrs Iniesta — Best Branding Los Angeles Football Club — Best Mental Coach Nicoletta Romanazzi — Best Sporting Comeback Paul Pogba AS Monaco Globe Sports Award Novak Djokovic Tennis (Serbia)

The Best Women's Player award went to Barcelona's Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati while 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal was rewarded with Best Forward award. The Barcelona star also got the Maradona Award.

Andres Iniesta, who scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final against Netherlands, and Japanese midfielder Hidetoshi Nakata were awarded with Lifetime Achievement awards. Nakata is a two-time AFC Player of the Year and also a Serie A winner with AS Roma.

