Cristiano Ronaldo, Ousmane Dembele steal show at Globe Soccer Awards; list of winners in all categories

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ousmane Dembele stole the show at the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 in Dubai on Sunday which saw biggest stars of world football on and off the field under the same roof. Organised by Dubai Sports Council, the Globe Soccer Awards recognises the top performers across players, coaches and other fields around football.
Ronaldo, who plays for Al Nassr, was honoured with the Best Middle Eastern Player while Dembele claimed the biggest prize of the night - Best Men's Player - for his contributions with Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and national team France. Demeble finished ahead of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Vitinha and Raphinha.
Not just Dembele, but PSG grabbed more than that at the event. The French club was named as the Best Men's Club while men's senior team coach Luis Enrique was awarded for guiding PSG to their maiden UEFA Champions League title and also the 2024-25 Ligue 1 title. PSG's Vitinha was awarded the Best Midfielder.
Meanwhile, the award for Best Sporting Comeback was given to another French international Paul Pogba while the Globe Sports Award was given to Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic.
|Category
|Winner
|Team / Nationality
|Best Men's Player
|Ousmane Dembele
|Paris Saint-Germain/ France
|Best Women's Player
|Aitana Bonmatí
|Barcelona/Spain
|Best Men's Club
|Paris Saint-Germain
|France
|Best Women's Club
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Best Coach
|Luis Enrique
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Best Forward
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona
|Best Midfielder
|Vitinha
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Best Emerging Player
|Desire Doue
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Best National Team
|Portugal
|—
|Best Agent
|Jorge Mendes
|—
|Best Sporting Director
|Luis Campos
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Best Sports President
|Nasser Al-Khelafi
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Best Middle Eastern Player
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Al-Nassr
|Best Content Creator
|Bilal Halal
|—
|Best Academy
|Right to Dream
|—
|Lifetime Achievement award
|Hidetoshi Nakata and Andrs Iniesta
|—
|Best Branding
|Los Angeles Football Club
|—
|Best Mental Coach
|Nicoletta Romanazzi
|—
|Best Sporting Comeback
|Paul Pogba
|AS Monaco
|Globe Sports Award
|Novak Djokovic
|Tennis (Serbia)
The Best Women's Player award went to Barcelona's Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati while 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal was rewarded with Best Forward award. The Barcelona star also got the Maradona Award.
Andres Iniesta, who scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final against Netherlands, and Japanese midfielder Hidetoshi Nakata were awarded with Lifetime Achievement awards. Nakata is a two-time AFC Player of the Year and also a Serie A winner with AS Roma.
Meanwhile, as a special gesture, Diogo Jota's parents were presented with a special award after the Portugal and Liverpool midfielder lost his life in a tragic card accident along with his brother Andre Silva in July.
