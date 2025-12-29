Subscribe

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ousmane Dembele steal show at Globe Soccer Awards; list of winners in all categories

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the prize for Best Middle Eastern Player while Ousmane Dembele was named as the Best Men's Player at Globe Soccer Awards 2025 in Dubai.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 Dec 2025, 12:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Paris Saint-Germain stars Vitinha (L), Ousmane Dembele (C), and Desire Doue proudly pose with their Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.
Paris Saint-Germain stars Vitinha (L), Ousmane Dembele (C), and Desire Doue proudly pose with their Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ousmane Dembele stole the show at the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 in Dubai on Sunday which saw biggest stars of world football on and off the field under the same roof. Organised by Dubai Sports Council, the Globe Soccer Awards recognises the top performers across players, coaches and other fields around football.

Ronaldo, who plays for Al Nassr, was honoured with the Best Middle Eastern Player while Dembele claimed the biggest prize of the night - Best Men's Player - for his contributions with Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and national team France. Demeble finished ahead of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Vitinha and Raphinha.

Advertisement
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo brace fires Al Nassr to 3-0 win over Al Akhdoud

Not just Dembele, but PSG grabbed more than that at the event. The French club was named as the Best Men's Club while men's senior team coach Luis Enrique was awarded for guiding PSG to their maiden UEFA Champions League title and also the 2024-25 Ligue 1 title. PSG's Vitinha was awarded the Best Midfielder.

Meanwhile, the award for Best Sporting Comeback was given to another French international Paul Pogba while the Globe Sports Award was given to Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic.

Also Read | Why is Lamine Yamal not part of Spain's World Cup qualifiers? Check details

Full list of winners at Globe Soccer Awards 2025

CategoryWinnerTeam / Nationality
Best Men's PlayerOusmane DembeleParis Saint-Germain/ France
Best Women's PlayerAitana BonmatíBarcelona/Spain
Best Men's ClubParis Saint-GermainFrance
Best Women's ClubBarcelonaSpain
Best CoachLuis EnriqueParis Saint-Germain
Best ForwardLamine YamalBarcelona
Best MidfielderVitinhaParis Saint-Germain
Best Emerging PlayerDesire DoueParis Saint-Germain
Best National TeamPortugal
Best AgentJorge Mendes
Best Sporting DirectorLuis CamposParis Saint-Germain 
Best Sports PresidentNasser Al-KhelafiParis Saint-Germain
Best Middle Eastern PlayerCristiano RonaldoAl-Nassr
Best Content CreatorBilal Halal
Best AcademyRight to Dream
Lifetime Achievement awardHidetoshi Nakata and Andrs Iniesta
Best BrandingLos Angeles Football Club
Best Mental CoachNicoletta Romanazzi
Best Sporting ComebackPaul PogbaAS Monaco
Globe Sports AwardNovak DjokovicTennis (Serbia)

The Best Women's Player award went to Barcelona's Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati while 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal was rewarded with Best Forward award. The Barcelona star also got the Maradona Award.

Advertisement

Andres Iniesta, who scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final against Netherlands, and Japanese midfielder Hidetoshi Nakata were awarded with Lifetime Achievement awards. Nakata is a two-time AFC Player of the Year and also a Serie A winner with AS Roma.

Also Read | Anfield pays heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva; check details

Meanwhile, as a special gesture, Diogo Jota's parents were presented with a special award after the Portugal and Liverpool midfielder lost his life in a tragic card accident along with his brother Andre Silva in July.

 
 
Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsFootball NewsCristiano Ronaldo, Ousmane Dembele steal show at Globe Soccer Awards; list of winners in all categories
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts