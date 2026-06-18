Cristiano Ronaldo respectful towards DR Congo despite ‘Messi’ chants after Portugal's frustrating draw, video goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo kept his calm to show respect towards DR Congo despite "Messi, Messi" chants after Portugal's 1-1 draw in a Group K encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. Playing at the world stage after five decades, DR Congo surprisingly held higher-ranked Portugal to a 1-1 draw in front of the 68,777-strong crowd at the NRG Stadium, which was mostly filled with Portuguese supporters.

Portugal went ahead in the sixth minute through João Neves. The 5-foot-7 midfielder headed in a cross from Pedro Neto. But Portugal's joy was short-lived when Yoane Wissa put DR Congo on level with a header on the fifth minute of the in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Wissa's strike was DR Congo's first at the FIFA World Cup. The second half provided Portugal with numerous chances with Ronaldo missing two of them. Playing in his record sixth World Cup - same as Argentina's Lionel Messi - Ronaldo's shots in the 68th and 73rd minutes were off target.

Had Ronaldo converted any of them, the 41-year-old would have become the first to score in six different World Cups. However, shortly after the final whistle, Ronaldo was greeted with “Messi” chants from the handful of Congolese supporters, while he shook hands and embraced a member of the DR Congo coaching staff, the video of which went viral.

Why Ronaldo was subjected to Messi chants? For the past one and a half decade, the modern day football was ruled by Ronaldo and Messi. Having made his name at Manchester United, the Messi vs Ronaldo took actual shape when the Portuguese joined Real Madrid in Spanish La Liga. Messi was already there with Barcelona.

Such was the rivalry between the two, that from 2008 to 2023, Messi and Ronaldo combined for 13 Ballon d'Or awards, with the Argentine claiming eight of them. Ronaldo has five. While the Messi vs Ronaldo debate on who's better is a never ending one, it is true that the current younger generation grew up watching Ronaldo and Messi as their footballing idols.

Another reference for the "Messi" chants is the fact that the Argentine captain scored his first World Cup hattrick just a few hours early on the same day. After becoming the first player to play in six World Cups, Messi single-handedly broke through the Algerian defense as Argentina began their title defense in style in Group J in Kansas.

Ronaldo reacts after draw vs DR Congo While Ronaldo didn't speak to reporters after the game at the mixed zone, but he posted about the match on X. "It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over," he wrote. "Head up and focus on the next game."