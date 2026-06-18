Cristiano Ronaldo respectful towards DR Congo despite ‘Messi’ chants after Portugal's frustrating draw, video goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo kept his calm to show respect towards DR Congo despite "Messi, Messi" chants after Portugal's 1-1 draw in a Group K encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. Playing at the world stage after five decades, DR Congo surprisingly held higher-ranked Portugal to a 1-1 draw in front of the 68,777-strong crowd at the NRG Stadium, which was mostly filled with Portuguese supporters.

Advertisement

Portugal went ahead in the sixth minute through João Neves. The 5-foot-7 midfielder headed in a cross from Pedro Neto. But Portugal's joy was short-lived when Yoane Wissa put DR Congo on level with a header on the fifth minute of the in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Wissa's strike was DR Congo's first at the FIFA World Cup. The second half provided Portugal with numerous chances with Ronaldo missing two of them. Playing in his record sixth World Cup - same as Argentina's Lionel Messi - Ronaldo's shots in the 68th and 73rd minutes were off target.

Had Ronaldo converted any of them, the 41-year-old would have become the first to score in six different World Cups. However, shortly after the final whistle, Ronaldo was greeted with “Messi” chants from the handful of Congolese supporters, while he shook hands and embraced a member of the DR Congo coaching staff, the video of which went viral.

Advertisement

Why Ronaldo was subjected to Messi chants? For the past one and a half decade, the modern day football was ruled by Ronaldo and Messi. Having made his name at Manchester United, the Messi vs Ronaldo took actual shape when the Portuguese joined Real Madrid in Spanish La Liga. Messi was already there with Barcelona.

Advertisement

Such was the rivalry between the two, that from 2008 to 2023, Messi and Ronaldo combined for 13 Ballon d'Or awards, with the Argentine claiming eight of them. Ronaldo has five. While the Messi vs Ronaldo debate on who's better is a never ending one, it is true that the current younger generation grew up watching Ronaldo and Messi as their footballing idols.

Another reference for the "Messi" chants is the fact that the Argentine captain scored his first World Cup hattrick just a few hours early on the same day. After becoming the first player to play in six World Cups, Messi single-handedly broke through the Algerian defense as Argentina began their title defense in style in Group J in Kansas.

Advertisement

Ronaldo reacts after draw vs DR Congo While Ronaldo didn't speak to reporters after the game at the mixed zone, but he posted about the match on X. "It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over," he wrote. "Head up and focus on the next game."

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez was asked if he considered taking out Ronaldo on Wednesday. "It makes no sense to get the best world scorer to be out when you need goals," Martínez said. “The experience of Cristiano in the box is important. The way that he attracts defenders is important.”

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in