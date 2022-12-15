Cristiano Ronaldo resume training at Real Madrid ground amid search for new club

Cristiano Ronaldo resume training at Real Madrid ground amid search for new club1 min read . 04:37 PM IST
After his unceremonious exit from the football club, Manchester United, Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo is training again at the grounds of his previous club Real Madrid. This came after he left Manchester United last month, after an explosive TV interview where he criticized the club manager Erik ten Hag, and other club administrators.
On Wednesday, Ronaldo trained at Real Madrid's Valdebebas training facility. The training with his previous club came at a time when he is looking for a new club.
The club administrators informed that Ronaldo requested permission to practice in order to preserve his health, and the club was happy to grant him that permission. As per news agency ANI, Ronaldo practiced on a different field from where Carlo Ancelotti's first-team Madrid players were working out.
Ronaldo has nine successful seasons with the Real Madrid and has the most goals in the history of the team. The club won two La Liga championships and four Champions Leagues, during his time.
The current edition of the FIFA World Cup didn't go very well for the football star as Portugal lost to Morocco in the quarter-finals. Ronaldo came as a substitute during the second half of the crucial match, but couldn't change the results.
Ronaldo, who was instrumental in Portugal's lone major trophy win, was mostly benched by Fernando Santos in Portugal's World Cup campaign. This was despite one goal by Ronaldo, a penalty against Ghana.
According to rumors, Ronaldo has got a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr and might join the club in January, although Ronaldo denied this last week.
