Cristiano Ronaldo retires: 41-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner draws curtains on Portuguese national team career

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from Portuguese national team on Thursday, the current Al Nassr forward announced in a social media post. The 41-year-old said that he would “hand back the number 7 shirt” after the November international break. Ronaldo has made 234 appearances for Portugal and scored 146 goals.
He holds the all-time record for international appearances and for international goals. Ronaldo fell out with Portugal national coach Jorge Jesus last month after he refused to use him in a Nations League match and left the team camp. Ronaldo had led Portugal to Euro 2016 glory.
Announcing his retirement on social media, Ronaldo said that he would "hang up the number 7 shirt" after the November international break. "To the Portuguese. The time has come to hang up the number 7 of our national team. I never felt it was exclusively mine, but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it," Ronaldo said.
For over two decades, Ronaldo was the pillar of the Portugal national team, leading the nation to 2016 Euros and two UEFA Nations League titles. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star played six World Cups for Portugal, His last World Cup match was against Spain, which Portugal lost 0-1 in the round of 16 earlier this year.
Refleting on his career, Ronaldo admitted that drawing curtains to his international journey wasn't easy. “Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision. Because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end," he added.
"Throughout my entire career with the national team. I always pushed myself beyond limits. I wanted to win. I wanted to be better. I wanted to make history. I always demanded the most of myself. I always wanted more. I always believed we could go further. And I gave everything I had for this shirt. There were perfect afternoons and nights. There were victories I will never forget. There were defeats that still hurt to remember," he said.