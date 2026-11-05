Cristiano Ronaldo retires: 41-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner draws curtains on Portuguese national team career

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from Portuguese national team on Thursday, the current Al Nassr forward announced in a social media post. The 41-year-old said that he would “hand back the number 7 shirt” after the November international break. Ronaldo has made 234 appearances for Portugal and scored 146 goals.

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He holds the all-time record for international appearances and for international goals. Ronaldo fell out with Portugal national coach Jorge Jesus last month after he refused to use him in a Nations League match and left the team camp. Ronaldo had led Portugal to Euro 2016 glory.

Announcing his retirement on social media, Ronaldo said that he would "hang up the number 7 shirt" after the November international break. "To the Portuguese. The time has come to hang up the number 7 of our national team. I never felt it was exclusively mine, but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it," Ronaldo said.

For over two decades, Ronaldo was the pillar of the Portugal national team, leading the nation to 2016 Euros and two UEFA Nations League titles. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star played six World Cups for Portugal, His last World Cup match was against Spain, which Portugal lost 0-1 in ‌the round of 16 earlier this year.

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'Wasn't an easy decision' Refleting on his career, Ronaldo admitted that drawing curtains to his international journey wasn't easy. “Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision. Because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end," he added.

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"Throughout my entire career with the national team. I always pushed myself beyond limits. I wanted to win. I wanted to be better. I wanted to make history. I always demanded the most of myself. I always wanted more. I always believed we could go further. And I gave everything I had for this shirt. There were perfect afternoons and nights. There were victories I will never forget. There were defeats that still hurt to remember," he said.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in