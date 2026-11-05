Cristiano Ronaldo retires: A look at 41-year-old's net worth as Portugal legend calls time on national team career

Cristiano Ronaldo has called time on his international career as the 41-year-old announced his retirement on Thursday from the national team. The announcement marked the end of a career that spanned more than two decades and six FIFA World Cups. He walks out, having won 2016 Euro Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles.

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Ronaldo's retirement comes barely a month after his rival and good friend Lionel Messi played his last Argentina match against Benin. However, Ronaldo will continue play club football, and is expected to finish his club career at the end of this season with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo is in pursuit of his 1,000th career goal, and currently sits on 985. Of those, a record 146 goals came in 234 appearances with Portugal. In a video announcement, Ronaldo said time has come “to hand back the No. 7 shirt of our national team”.

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"To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the No. 7 shirt of our national team,” the 41-year-old Ronaldo said in a long video message on social media. "I never felt it belonged to me alone but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world.

“Today the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart. A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end.”

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Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth According to Forbes, Ronaldo's net worth is $1.2 billion as of November 5, 2026. While most of career earnings are from football, Portugal legend also makes money through a lot high-profile endorsements.

Arguably the world's most popular athlete, Ronaldo make a name for himself at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus before signing with Saudi club Al-Nassr in 2023. Based on a Forbes report, Al nassr pay Ronaldo more than $200 million annually, thus making him the highest-paid athlete globally for four consecutive years.

According to Gulf News, Ronaldo earned at least $100 million for 10 consecutive seasons annually, at Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid. He first joined Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson from Sporting Lisbon, in 2003 and stayed at Old Trafford till 2009, before joining Real Madrid, where Ronaldo played till 2018.

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Post that Ronaldo spent some time at Juventus (2018–2021) before rejoining Manchester United again for one year. The Portuguese star then penned a deal with Al Nassr in 2023.

Ronaldo first active player with $2B earnings However, despite his net worth at $1.2 billion, Forbes reported his career earnings (on and off the field) exceeding $2 billion, thus making him the first active footballer to achieve such a feat, ahead of Messi (estimated $1.1 billion net worth). Among the brands endorsed by Ronaldo are Nike, Herbalife Binance, Jacob & Co, WHOOP, Vista Alegre, UFL (Ultimate Football League), Clear (Unilever), SIXPAD and Perplexity AI.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo pips Lionel Messi to clinch inaugural BOAT award

He also has 25% ownership stake in Spanish second division club UD Almeria. Ronaldo also owns CR7 Lifestyle (includes CR7 Underwear, footwear, fragrances, and eyewear) and is a partner with Pestana Hotel Group. The URSU9 - an alkaline mineral water brand, is also co-owned by Ronaldo.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in