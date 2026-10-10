Cristiano Ronaldo provisionally suspended by Portugal FA after camp exit and Jorge Jesus dispute

Cristiano Ronaldo has been placed under a provisional suspension by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) while a formal disciplinary investigation runs into his decision to leave the national-team training camp. The 41-year-old Al Nassr forward remains sidelined from Portugal duties until the case is resolved, though the exact length of any final ban is still unknown.

Why has the FPF suspended Ronaldo? The FPF’s Disciplinary Council opened proceedings against Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro after a decision by its Non-Professional Section on 9 October 2026. The investigation examines the possible disciplinary relevance of facts reported on 7 October.

In an official statement, the federation said: “Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, by decision of the Non-Professional Section, dated October 9, 2026, to ascertain the potential disciplinary relevance of the facts reported on October 7, 2026. Without prejudice to the automatic preventive suspension to which he was subject until the date of initiation, a non-automatic preventive suspension of the player was determined, and the proceedings were given urgent status. The proceedings were sent, on October 10, 2026, to the FPF Disciplinary Instruction Committee, with publicity excluded until the end of the investigation.”

The measures relate to Ronaldo’s abrupt departure from the camp in Copenhagen on 30 September, the day before Portugal’s UEFA Nations League fixture against Denmark.

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What sparked Cristiano Ronaldo's clash with Jorge Jesus? Tensions had built after Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway in Oslo on 27 September. Cristiano Ronaldo was named among the substitutes and warmed up during the second half but was never brought on. Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos scored for Portugal, with Erling Haaland replying for the hosts.

Ronaldo later said Jorge Jesus had promised him roughly 30 minutes of playing time that evening. “Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up from half-time onwards, watched the minutes tick by and wasn’t called on. The manager had broken his word to me,” he stated.

He claimed a subsequent meeting involving Jesus and Al Nassr sporting director Simao Coutinho produced an agreement that the coach would publicly clarify the situation at his next press conference. Ronaldo said that explanation never matched what had been discussed privately. “It was the second time he had broken his word to me. I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises.”

What did Ronaldo say in his statement? On 6 October, Cristiano Ronaldo issued a lengthy public statement in which he apologised to his teammates and the Portuguese supporters. “I also owe an apology to my national team teammates for having left the camp. Despite the absolute breach of trust in the coach’s word, as those who witnessed these conversations can attest, I should not have done it. The responsibility is exclusively mine.”

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He went further and invited the federation to act. “The consequence of this act of mine must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation."

How long could Ronaldo’s ban last? Under the FPF’s disciplinary regulations, a player who leaves national-team duties without justification can face a suspension of between one and six months, along with a fine typically in the range of roughly €500 to €1,000. Ronaldo’s public admission of responsibility and apology could be viewed as mitigating factors, though nothing has been decided. A shorter ban might allow him to be available for Portugal’s November Nations League fixtures, while a longer one could rule him out of the next international window and beyond. The provisional suspension applies to national-team representation; he remains free to play for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite.