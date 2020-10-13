Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

Lisbon: Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday.

The federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms.

The 35-year-old Juventus striker will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden but is "well, has no symptoms and is in isolation", the federation said.

The federation said Ronaldo's result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It said everyone else in the team tested negative.

The squad was scheduled to practice normally on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon.

Juventus Football Club SpA saw shares fall as much as 6.9% in Milan trading after the news.

He was last seen in action on Sunday when Portugal and France lost their perfect records in this season's UEFA Nations League after playing out a 0-0 draw against each other.

Ronaldo had a good chance in the second minute of injury time, but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris palmed away his angled shot from the left.

There was not much to talk about at the Stade de France as a star-studded line up of players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann failed to muster much of a spectacle in the League A, Group 3 match.

The 1,000 fans gathered in the cavernous stadium just outside Paris to watch France host the reigning European champions were treated to just four shots on target as two rugged defences cancelled out each team's attacks.

Portugal stays top in Group 3 of League A, ahead of France on goal difference, with both teams on seven points.

