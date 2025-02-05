Cristiano Ronaldo to join Real Madrid again? Here’s what 5-time Ballon d’Or winner says

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is not ruling out a return to his former club Real Madrid, reported News18 quoting a report by El Chiringuito via Marca.

According to the report Cristiano Ronaldo recently opened up about his departure from the Spanish capital in 2018 and claimed he left a door open for a potential return to the Bernabeu, in order to receive a tribute from the Los Blancos.

“One day maybe. I don’t rule it [a return] out. I left a legacy there, a nice mark there. Maybe at the end of my career, we can do something cool, with 80,000 people," News18 quoted Ronaldo as saying to El Chiringuito, quoted via MARCA.

Advertisement

Earlier seven years ago, Ronaldo shocked the world when he announced that he was leaving Real Madrid for Juventus. The Portuguese legend claimed he wanted a new chapter as he had accomplished everything at Real Madrid.

“I wanted a different stage, my stage was closed. I wanted a different motivation. It didn’t wear me out, it was something I told the president, he agreed that I could leave," News18 quoted Ronaldo as saying to El Chiringuito.

The report even added that Ronaldo cited that club President Florentino Perez didn’t behave well with him while discussing the contract negotiations.

Advertisement

Also Read | Viral Video: YouTuber MrBeast meets football legend Cristiano Ronaldo

“We were in a negotiation phase and he didn’t behave so well with me, I understand because he always does it like that and I couldn’t go back, because I gave my word to Juve and the president wanted to go back," he said. The Al Nassr star, however, claimed there was no bad blood between the two. “But I appreciate Florentino very much, he is a serious person, who treated me well and we won many things together," Ronaldo concluded.

Advertisement

All-time great: Prior to leaving Real Madrid in 2018, Ronaldo established himself as an all-time great. He inked his name in the club’s history books, rubbing shoulders alongside legends like Santiago Bernabeu, Hugo Sanchez, Raul and Emilio Butragueno.

He also won the La Liga title twice, captured the Champions League crown four times at the Spanish capital and finished his career at Real Madrid as the club’s top-scorer in history with a jaw-dropping 450 goals.

Currently, Ronaldo plays in the Saudi Pro League, moving to Al Nassr after the Qatar World Cup in 2022. Apart from this, Ronaldo will next appear during Al Nassr’s league clash with Al Feiha on February 7 at the Al-Awwal Park.