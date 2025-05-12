Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Al Nassr? Portugal star's 1000-goal dream, Saudi club's struggles; what we know so far

Is Cristiano Ronaldo staying at Al Nassr? With 23 goals, the Portugal star might be at the top of the table for most goals in the ongoing Saudi Pro league, but Al Nassr's recent struggles have left the 40-year-old to rethink about his future at the club.

Sitting fifth in the points table, Al Nassr's recent loss came against table toppers Al Ittihad. Ronaldo's side now sit fifth with 60 points from 30 games. The maximum Al Nassr can get is to 72 points with four games remaining.

Already out of the title race, Al Nassr face Al Akhdoud on Monday in a bid to increase their chances of qualifying for one of the AFC Champions League Elite spots available at hand. The last time Al Nassr won the Saudi Pro League was in 2018-19 season.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Al Nassr? The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shocked the football world when the former Manchester United and Real Madrid great made a move to Saudi Arabia in 2023. The move saw a bunch of European football stars making a move to Saudi Pro League.

With just two months remaining in his current contract, Ronaldo was expected to sign a contract extension, but it has been put on hold, according to a report in Mail Online. The report also added that the negotiations have been put on hold due to Al Nassr's struggles to win a silverware in recent times.

Al Nassr's loss to J-League side Kawasaki Frontale in the semifinal of AFC Champions League also made made matters worse. It is also been learnt that Ronaldo has been approached by other Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 1000-goal dream Having stated publicly about his dream of scoring 1000 career goals (both club and country), Ronaldo needs more matches to achieve his long-standing dream. A winner of Champions League five times, Ronaldo has netted 934 times since making his debut for Sporting Lisbon in 2002. Ronaldo is already in the history books in the list of footballers for most goals in career. Can he score 66 more?