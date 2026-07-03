Cristiano Ronaldo to retire after FIFA World Cup 2026, claims sister: Katia Aveiro tells fans, ‘Enjoy it a lot…’

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has hinted that retirement is approaching. She has made the claim on Portuguese outlet Sport TV. She says she believes this is truly his "last dance". According to Aveiro, her information comes from a reliable source close to the matter.

"I believe it's not today that they'll say goodbye, but it's coming soon," she said. She urged fans to enjoy every moment of this tournament. Scoring 200 goals for Portugal makes Ronaldo nearly impossible to replace, she added.

“So enjoy it a lot because it will be difficult to find someone after 200 goals. I’m talking about the Portuguese national team,” she said.

Ronaldo, 41, is competing in his 6th World Cup this summer. That’s a record feat, shared only with Lionel Messi.

CR7 has already made history as the first player to score at 6 different World Cups. However, his performances have drawn considerable criticism from pundits and fans.

Manager Roberto Martinez has started the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner in every match.

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Ronaldo has previously suggested he would play until reaching 1,000 career goals. That target had implied he might continue beyond this summer. However, Aveiro's comments suggest he may retire sooner than expected.

At the club level, Ronaldo's Al Nassr contract runs until 2027. There are currently no indications that he will sign a new deal. Whether FIFA World Cup 2026 marks his international farewell remains officially unconfirmed.

Portugal vs Croatia: Ronaldo’s Performance Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a historic but polarising performance against Croatia. The 41-year-old scored his first-ever World Cup knockout stage goal. However, his overall display highlighted the tactical limitations he currently faces.

Ronaldo struggled to influence open play during the opening 45 minutes. He registered just 17 touches throughout the entire first half. A 26th-minute free-kick hit the Croatian wall without troubling the goalkeeper.

Croatia broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute through Ivan Perisic. Ronaldo momentarily equalised shortly after with a clever finish. VAR immediately disallowed the goal, confirming he was offside.

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In the 68th minute, Portugal were awarded a crucial penalty. Ronaldo stepped up and smashed it confidently straight down the middle. It was his 11th World Cup goal overall, entering the all-time top 10. It was also the first time CR7 scored in the knockout stage.

Roberto Martinez made a ruthless tactical decision in the 80th minute. Goncalo Ramos replaced Ronaldo to inject fresh pressing energy. Ronaldo shook hands with his coach but looked visibly unhappy.

Ronaldo finished with 1 goal and 0 assists recorded. He managed just 1 shot, which was on target. He was caught offside once during his 81 minutes. His overall match rating was 6.33, according to The Athletic.