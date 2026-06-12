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Cristiano Ronaldo 'Very positive' ahead of Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign

As the Portugal players settle into their Florida base camp, the emphasis stays on unity, sharp preparation, and delivering results when the tournament begins.

Aachal Maniyar
Published12 Jun 2026, 10:19 PM IST
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action(REUTERS)
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Cristiano Ronaldo expressed strong optimism on Friday as he prepared to depart Lisbon with the Portuguese national team for its World Cup base camp in Palm Beach, Florida. At 41, the captain is set to appear in a record sixth FIFA World Cup 2026. He spoke with confidence about the team’s readiness and the hard work already completed during preparation.

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Cristiano Ronaldo shares upbeat outlook

Cristiano Ronaldo made his positive mindset clear before the flight. “We are approaching this competition with a lot of hope,” said the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. He described the training as intense yet productive. “The preparation has been very good, tiring, because we have worked hard,” continued the veteran Portugal captain, who insisted he was “physically good”.

He reinforced his personal belief in a successful tournament. “I am very positive; I believe things will go well and that we will put in a good performance,” Ronaldo stated. These comments come as the squad enters the final phase of preparations and looks to build momentum for the global event.

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Squad quality and recent form

Cristiano Ronaldo also highlighted the strength of the group around him. “It’s a very good generation... which will bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese people,” the forward said of the squad. The blend of experience and emerging talent gives Portugal a balanced team capable of competing at the highest level.

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The side showed promise in recent warm-up matches, securing 2-1 victories against both Chile and Nigeria. Although Ronaldo did not score in those games, the results offered valuable match practice and helped improve team cohesion ahead of the tournament opener.

Group stage strategy

Portugal begins its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on June 17 against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Houston. The team will also face Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K. Ronaldo outlined a clear and practical approach for the group phase.

“The most important thing is to start well, with the first match, then follow up with the second and third... finish top of the group and from there, take it one match at a time,” he added.

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Historical context and team balance

Portugal has a solid World Cup record, finishing third in 1966 and reaching the quarter-finals in Qatar in 2022. Under coach Roberto Martinez, expectations remain high for another strong showing with the current talented squad.

Some observers have questioned whether Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence at this stage of his career could influence the team’s style or limit opportunities for younger players. The captain, however, stays focused on collective success and contributing his experience to help the side perform well.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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