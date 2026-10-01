Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How their Portugal and Argentina exits reflect their contrasting careers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's rivalry is one of the most iconic stories in the history of sports, and their exits from their national teams in the span of a week once again reflects the eternal contrasts between arguably the two greatest footballers of the 21st century.

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While Lionel Messi will be celebrated by Argentina and the world of football as he steps into the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires against Benin, Ronaldo has had an unceremonious exit from Portugal after he was told that he would be benched during their Nations League match against Denmark.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Jorge Jesus denies training rift

Although it is not clear if Ronaldo has already played his last game in the red-and-green of Portugal, a return for him looks unlikely, even more so when Portugal have already decided that Rafael Leão will be donning the iconic number 7 jersey which was almost synonymous with Ronaldo.

This contrast between the two is not only reflected in the current situation that they find themselves in, but also in how their careers have panned out.

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Barcelona, Real Madrid days Messi and Ronaldo were the top draws for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively, during the peak of their careers. While Messi was a home-grown talent, Real Madrid purchased Ronaldo from Manchester United at a then-record fee of £80 million (€94 million) in 2009.

Their playing styles are also distinctively similar. While Messi has based his game around skills, possession, and passing, Ronald has always been dependent on his athleticism, speed, and off-the-ball running.

Barcelona's tiki-taka approach under Pep Guardiola and Real Madrid's counterattacking football under Jose Mourinho was another area where these two icons found themselves at the opposite ends of the spectrum. While tiki-taka was based on keeping possession and constantly passing the ball among each other, counterattacking football is based on pouncing upon mistakes of the opponent and quickly moving the ball upwards to try and score a goal. Ronaldo was perfectly suited for this, thanks to his speed, off-the-ball running, and his ability to score headers.

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Also Read | Lionel Messi gives first look at special gold jersey for Argentina farewell

Beyond Barca, Real Ronaldo has been successful wherever he has played club football, something that cannot be said about Messi, who was loyal to Barcelona since he joined the club as an early teen and only left in 2021.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has won the leagues in England, Spain, and now Saudi Arabia, and the Champions League with both Man United and Real Madrid. While Messi did play in PSG and is now at Inter Miami, his achievements at these clubs dawrf in comparison to what he achieved at Barcelona.

Performances at World Cups While Ronaldo and Messi have played in six World Cups each, their performances at the FIFA World Cup, especially in the 2022 and 2026 editions, was starkly different. While Messi continued to be the glue that kept the Argentina side functioning as a collective, Ronaldo's presence, especially in the 2026 World Cup, did not benefit Portugal much. The ageing Ronaldo can no longer track back or press opponents, thus making it difficult for his teammates to sustain the pressure on the opponents.

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On the other hand, Messi too does not track back, but still was the best player for Argentina by quite a distance. He used his skills sporadically but wisely, and ended up with a stunning 8 goals and 4 assists, dragging the Argentina team to the final. Under Messi's captaincy, Argentina ended up reaching three World Cup finals and winning one, while Ronaldo's best finish at the competition remains the fourth place at the 2006 World Cup in Germany which they achieved under the captaincy of Luis Figo.

Opposites in personal lives The Ronaldo-Messi contrast does not end on the pitch only, but their personal lives are also opposites of each other. While Messi is seen as a shy and humble person despite his enormous achievements, Ronaldo has always been an extrovert, vocal about his likes and dislikes, and loud about his achievements. Fans will remember how he famously shouted "Siuuu!" on stage while accepting the FIFA Ballon d'Or award for 2014 in Zürich.

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While Messi has not found his name in the tabloids because of any controversy, Ronaldo was accused of sexual assault, a claim which he has always denied.

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.