Cristiano Ronaldo's message to Luka Modric revealed after VAR controversy dashes Croatian hearts at World Cup in Toronto

It was a small Real Madrid reunion in Toronto when Cristiano Ronaldo faced Luka Modric during a Portugal vs Croatia clash in the round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Into their forties, both Ronaldo and Modric shared the Real Madrid dressing room together. The brotherhood that started in Spain continued even today as Ronaldo was seen consoling Modric on Friday.

After Ivan Perisic gave Croatia the lead, Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos scored one each to help Portugal edge the 2018 World Cup finalists into the round of 16. In fact, Ronaldo became the oldest goal scorer in a World Cup knockout match after he converted from the spot in the 68th minute.

The scoreline could have been different had Josko Gvardiol's goal in the final seconds of the injury time not been disallowed following a Video Assistant Review (VAR) review. Following the loss, Modric was crestfallen like any other Croatian players on the field.

Ronaldo, like a true friend, brother and whatever you may call, quickly went to Modric and was caught consoling the AC Milan footballer. Modric, who played just his 202th cap for the national team, cut a devastated figure.

Ronaldo, who is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, hugged Modric before offering him some words of several times and offered some warm words to his fellow Los Blancos legend. “I played with Luka so many matches and we are nearly the same age. He is a legend of football,” Ronaldo said post match.

"I said to him, 'Congratulations for everything. I would love to see you again and all the best for the next years of your career'. It was nice to play him once again," added the Manchester United legend.

Luka Modric's last World Cup Following the loss, Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic hinted that veteran midfielder Luka Modric may have played his final FIFA World Cup match. Dalic said the occasion likely marked the end of an era for one of Croatia's greatest-ever players.

"Well, this was probably his last World Cup," Dalic said of Luka Modric, as quoted by Reuters. "And I'm sorry that it ended this way." Modric came close to lifting the trophy in 2018 but were defeated by France in the final in Russia. Dalic was the head coach back then too.