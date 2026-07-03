Cristiano Ronaldo's message to Luka Modric revealed after VAR controversy dashes Croatian hearts at World Cup in Toronto

It was a small Real Madrid reunion in Toronto when Cristiano Ronaldo faced Luka Modric during a Portugal vs Croatia clash in the round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Into their forties, both Ronaldo and Modric shared the Real Madrid dressing room together. The brotherhood that started in Spain continued even today as Ronaldo was seen consoling Modric on Friday.

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After Ivan Perisic gave Croatia the lead, Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos scored one each to help Portugal edge the 2018 World Cup finalists into the round of 16. In fact, Ronaldo became the oldest goal scorer in a World Cup knockout match after he converted from the spot in the 68th minute.

The scoreline could have been different had Josko Gvardiol's goal in the final seconds of the injury time not been disallowed following a Video Assistant Review (VAR) review. Following the loss, Modric was crestfallen like any other Croatian players on the field.

Ronaldo, like a true friend, brother and whatever you may call, quickly went to Modric and was caught consoling the AC Milan footballer. Modric, who played just his 202th cap for the national team, cut a devastated figure.

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Ronaldo, who is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, hugged Modric before offering him some words of several times and offered some warm words to his fellow Los Blancos legend. “I played with Luka so many matches and we are nearly the same age. He is a legend of football,” Ronaldo said post match.

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"I said to him, 'Congratulations for everything. I would love to see you again and all the best for the next years of your career'. It was nice to play him once again," added the Manchester United legend.

Luka Modric's last World Cup Following the loss, Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic hinted that veteran midfielder Luka Modric may have played his final FIFA World Cup match. Dalic said the occasion likely marked the end of an era for one of Croatia's greatest-ever players.

"Well, this was probably his last World Cup," Dalic said of Luka Modric, as quoted by Reuters. "And I'm sorry that it ended this way." Modric came close to lifting the trophy in 2018 but were defeated by France in the final in Russia. Dalic was the head coach back then too.

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What's next for Portugal? Following the win, Portugal set up a Spanish date in the round of 16. Spain has defeated Austria 3-0 just before the Portugal vs Croatia clash. The Portugal vs Spain clash will see Ronaldo taking on the likes of 18-year-old Spanish wonderkid Lamine Yamal for the first time in history. Portugal will take on Spain on July 7 at 12:30 AM IST.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in