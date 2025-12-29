Cristiano Ronaldo's special admiration for Novak Djokovic at Globe Soccer Awards; ‘To me he is an example of longevity’

Sports enthusiasts around the world were in awe when Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic shared the stage on Sunday night at the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 in Dubai. Two of the greatest sporting legends of all time, Djokovic and Ronaldo shared a moment of adulation as the duo admired each other. especially for the longevity they possess even at this stage.

While Ronaldo walked away with the award for Best Middle Eastern Player, Djokovic was taken by surprise when the former Real Madrid and Manchester United legend presented the Serbian with the newly-launched Globe Sports Award at Dubai’s Atlantis, The Royal.

Advertisement

Asked about what Ronaldo admires about Djokovic, the Al Nassr star was pretty straightforward to speak about the Serbian's longevity in the sport that drains a person a lot, just like in football. “For me, he is an example of longevity. We have a similar story," Ronaldo said with Djokovic by his side.

"He deserves this because he is an example for the past generation, the current one and the next," added the Portugal football star. Having started his professional career in 2003, Djokovic stands at record 24 Grand Slams and is on chase for his 25th for the last two years.

Advertisement

I’m very grateful, says Novak Djokovic In fact, Djokovic holds the record of being at the top of ATP rankings for a mammoth 428 weeks. In return, Djokovic stated its a dream come true moment for him to receive the award from Ronaldo himself.

Also Read | Mbappé equals 'idol' Ronaldo with his record 59th goal in a year for Real Madrid

“I’m very grateful to hear these words from him and to call him my friend. You see someone who has won everything, and yet still wants more. Even though we are in different sports, we can support each other and show future generations that there are no limits," Djokovic said.

I’m confident I’ll get there: Ronaldo on 1000-goal feat While Djokovic would aim his 25th Grand Slam in the upcoming Australian Open, Ronaldo still needs 44 more goals to join an elite list of players with 1000-plus goals in entire career. Peer Lionel Messi and Brazil legend Pele are already in that list. Ronaldo is standing at 956 goals.

Advertisement

Ronaldo even sounded confident of reaching the milestone providing he stays injury-free. “I’m confident I’ll get there if there are no injuries. Enjoy the night and Happy New Year," said Ronaldo.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic beats Lorenzo Musetti to clinch historic 101st career title