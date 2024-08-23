Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube channel breaches 33.8 million subscribers, here’s how much he may have earned

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated23 Aug 2024, 09:05 PM IST
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal in the Saudi Pro League against Al Raed at Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on 22 August, REUTERS/Stringer
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal in the Saudi Pro League against Al Raed at Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on 22 August, REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's new YouTube channel, 'UR—Cristiano,' launched on Wednesday and broke several records. In just two days, Ronaldo's YouTube channel breached 33.8 million subscribers.

Earlier Wednesday, he took to his social media channels and wrote, “The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey.”

Ronaldo's new channel, "UR," currently features 12 videos. These videos offer fans glimpses into both his personal and professional life.

Speaking of his social media accounts, Ronaldo has 112.6 million followers on X, 170 million on Facebook, and 636 million on Instagram.

Earning from YouTube:

Meanwhile, Thinkific, a software platform for research, recently researched how much money one could make per view on YouTube.

It analysed data from Google’s AdSense calculator and self-reported earnings from creators and found that a person can earn approximately $2 – $12 per 1,000 views on YouTube.

It added that the cost per thousand views (CPM) may range between $4 and $24 depending on the region and industry. Also, potential ad revenue can be six times higher if the video is in a category with high competition from advertisers.

How much can Ronaldo earn:

Thinkific says an average YouTube user can earn up to $6 per 1,000 views. This means the estimated earnings would be $1,200 – $6,000 for every 1,000,000 views on the videos.

Ronaldo had crossed 100 million views on YouTube when this report was being written. Considering ad revenue, signed sponsorships, and his star power, it is expected he would have earned in excess of a few hundred million USD.

IShowSpeed can't keep calm:

With Ronaldo beating YouTube streamer Darren ‘IShowSpeed’s count within 24 hours, the latter couldn't believe it.

IShowSpeed, a fan of Ronaldo, failing to control his excitement, jumped straight onto his streaming set-up and his face-cam got toppled.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has also become the fastest to reach 10 million followers, achieving the feat in less than 12 hours.

