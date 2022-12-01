Even though both teams advanced to the quarterfinals FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, neither of the teams have a guaranteed spot in Qatar's round of 16 going at this moment. Thus, this match is going to be critical for both of them.

Overview

The Croatia vs Belgium match will mark the third match for these two teams. Croatia are sitting comfortably on top with four points. While they had a goalless draw against Morocco in Group F, they had a massive 4-1 win against Canada. Belgium, the no. 2 team as per FIFA rankings, had a narrow 1-0 victory over Canada while they lost 0-2 to Morocco.

Teams

Croatia

Although they would prefer to forget their disappointing draw against Morocco and move forward to the challenges ahead, Croatia - who entered the competition as one of the favourites to advance to the next round - appear to be in decent form. Croatia are enjoying a stable goal differential (+3), so they may be able to move to the next round even with a draw, in case Morocco win their match against Canada.

Belgium

Belgium have not met the fans’ expectations. Being a highly-ranked team, they managed a slender victory against Canada and suffered a rather unexpected loss against Morocco. If Roberto Martínez’s squad lose this match, they are out of the tournament straightaway. Similarly, a win will take them through. They can go to the next round even with a draw, provided Morocco lose to Canada with a bigger margin. But, then, that’d be leaving a lot to luck.

Head-to-Head

Belgium and Croatia, long-time rivals, have played eight times against each other. The record is staggeringly similar for each of them. Each of them have won three and lost three while settling for a draw on two occasions.

Key Players

Luka Modric has always been a star for Croatia but Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic will provide critical support. Thibaut Courtois didn’t have a great game against Morocco but would play a critical role for Belgium.

Date, Time & Venue

The Croatia vs Belgium match will be played on December 1 at 08:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama.

Live-streaming Details

The Croatia vs Belgium match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

The match will be a tight one for each of them. While Belgium will be desperate for a win, they will struggle to finish. Croatia know that they do not have to take a lot of risks. The match will end in a 1-1 draw.

