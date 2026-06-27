Croatia vs Ghana: When & where to watch FIFA World Cup match globally on TV & online, win prediction, lineups & more

Placed third in the Group L, Croatia will be aiming to enter the round of 32 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they take on Ghana at the Philadelphia Stadium on Sunday. Both England and Ghana are placed one and two in the group with four points each. Croatia are third with three points.

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A win will ensure Croatia's top-two finish, leaving Ghana in the third place. The winners of Group L will take on one of third-placed sides in the next round, while the runners-up face Group K runners-up. The Ghana vs Croatia contest is going to be one of hardest matches ever so far.

Having restricted England to a goalless draw, Ghana have already sent an alarm to the rest of the world, with the pace of Williams and Semenyo on the break among their beat weapons against a Croatia side

Croatia vs Ghana match details

Match Group L Date June 28 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 2:30 AM IST Stadium Philadelphia Stadium Referee Drew Fischer

Croatia vs Ghana head-to-head For the first time ever in world football, Ghana will come across the Croatian challenge, that too at the World Cup stage. Interestingly, Ghana (ranked 65th in FIFA Rankings) will become the second-lowest ranked side to face Croatia at the World Cup.

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Russia (then 70th) were the lowest ranked side to take on Croatia at home in 2018. For the record, Croatia are unbeaten in their last four World Cup matches against African teams and have never lost to a side ranked 40th or below at the World Cup.

Where to watch Croatia vs Ghana on TV & online? For Indian audiences, ZEE5 has secured the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Croatia vs Ghana will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels. Live streaming of Croatia vs Ghana will be available on ZEE5 app and website on a subscription mode.

Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Croatia vs Ghana win prediction Croatia are favourites, according to the Opta supercomputer's 25000 pre-match simulations. Croatia have 56.3% chances of winning as compared to Ghana’s just 17.6%. There is a 26.2% chances of a drawn encounter.

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Croatia vs Ghana predicted line-ups Croatia: Dominik Livakovic (GK), Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Marin Pongracic, Josko Gvardiol, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marco Pasalic, Martin Baturina, Ivan Perisic, Petar Musa.

Ghana: Benjamin Asare (GK), Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah, Kwasi Sibo, Caleb Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in