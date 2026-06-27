Croatia vs Ghana: When & where to watch FIFA World Cup match globally on TV & online, win prediction, lineups & more

Placed third in the Group L, Croatia will be aiming to enter the round of 32 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they take on Ghana at the Philadelphia Stadium on Sunday. Both England and Ghana are placed one and two in the group with four points each. Croatia are third with three points.
A win will ensure Croatia's top-two finish, leaving Ghana in the third place. The winners of Group L will take on one of third-placed sides in the next round, while the runners-up face Group K runners-up. The Ghana vs Croatia contest is going to be one of hardest matches ever so far.
Having restricted England to a goalless draw, Ghana have already sent an alarm to the rest of the world, with the pace of Williams and Semenyo on the break among their beat weapons against a Croatia side
|Match
|Group L
|Date
|June 28 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|2:30 AM IST
|Stadium
|Philadelphia Stadium
|Referee
|Drew Fischer
For the first time ever in world football, Ghana will come across the Croatian challenge, that too at the World Cup stage. Interestingly, Ghana (ranked 65th in FIFA Rankings) will become the second-lowest ranked side to face Croatia at the World Cup.
Russia (then 70th) were the lowest ranked side to take on Croatia at home in 2018. For the record, Croatia are unbeaten in their last four World Cup matches against African teams and have never lost to a side ranked 40th or below at the World Cup.
For Indian audiences, ZEE5 has secured the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Croatia vs Ghana will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels. Live streaming of Croatia vs Ghana will be available on ZEE5 app and website on a subscription mode.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Croatia are favourites, according to the Opta supercomputer's 25000 pre-match simulations. Croatia have 56.3% chances of winning as compared to Ghana’s just 17.6%. There is a 26.2% chances of a drawn encounter.
Croatia: Dominik Livakovic (GK), Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Marin Pongracic, Josko Gvardiol, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marco Pasalic, Martin Baturina, Ivan Perisic, Petar Musa.
Ghana: Benjamin Asare (GK), Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah, Kwasi Sibo, Caleb Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo.
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.