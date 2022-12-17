Teams

Croatia

Croatia got totally overwhelmed by Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the semi-final even though they started quite strongly. Zlatko Dalic's side reached the semi-finals without managing to win in normal time in the knockout stages. They defeated Japan in the Round of 16 and Brazil in the quarter-finals, both by penalty shoot-outs. This simply goes to show that Luka Modric’s team have failed to score enough goals in this tournament, with the only exception being the Canada match that they won 4-1. Croatia, a team that have frequently demonstrated their skill in extra time and penalty shootouts, won't be happy to know that the third-place match has never been decided on penalty kicks.