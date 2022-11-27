Croatia win by 4-1 to knock Canada out of World Cup1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 11:41 PM IST
Croatia scored four straight goals to mark its first victory of FIFA 2022 world cup and eliminate Canada out of the game
Croatia scored four straight goals to mark its first victory of FIFA 2022 world cup and eliminate Canada out of the game
Alphonso Davies netted Canada's first goal at a men's World Cup but it was Croatia, spearheaded by a brace from Andrej Kramaric, who came away with an impressive 4-1 Group F win on Sunday that ended any hope of the North Americans advancing while keeping their own alive.