Crystal Palace Vs Aston Villa, FA Cup 2024-25 semi-final Live-Streaming: When and where to watch the match?

The stage is set for an intriguing encounter when Aston Villa take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday. Crystal Palace have never won the FA Cup, while Aston Villa last lifted the trophy in 1957, but both sides will be hoping that this is the year they can turn things around.

The winner of this tie will meet the runners-up, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, in next month's final. It is worth noting that Palace reached the FA Cup final in 1990 and 2016, losing to Manchester United on both occasions.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner while speaking to the media ahead of the semi-final said, "They (Aston Villa) have their whole squad available. It's a game, I don't want to make it bigger than it is. We feel well prepared and we have confidence, especially with the performance at the Emirates and this is how we'll enter Wembley."

On playing at the Wembley, Glasner said, “We'll enjoy it, it's the biggest stadium in England, it's very traditional and we can play in front of 40,000 Crystal Palace fans. But I don't care if we played at Selhurst Park or Villa Park, we would try to win. The approach is no different.”

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: When and where to watch the match in India? The Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa semi-final match will be played at London's Wembley stadium today (26 April) from 9:45PM (Indian time) onwards.

The exciting clash will be available to broadcast via the Sony Sports Network in India while the match can also be live-streamed via the SonyLiv app and website.