Curacao vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Ivory Coast will take on Curaçao in Philadelphia, with its sights set on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32. Ivory Coast are just one point away from securing their place in the round of 32.
A draw against Curacao will take the Ivory Coast to four points, whereas a win will take them to six points. Ivory Coast will qualify even if Ecuador beats Germany, given the fact that the African side holds the head-to-head advantage over the South American outfit.
Curacao, on the other hand, have to beat the Ivory Coast to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage. A win will take them to four points from three games, and they must hope Ecuador lose to Germany.
Should Ecuador beat Germany and Curacao beat the Ivory Coast, Ecuador will finish in second place and Curacao in third, provided the South Americans have a superior goal difference. Ecuador had played out a 0-0 draw against Curacao on the second matchday of the group stage.
|Match
|Group E
|Date
|June 26 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|1:30 AM IST | 4 PM ET | 3 PM CT
|Stadium
|Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia
|Referee
|Glenn Nyberg
Curacao and the Ivory Coast have never met in international football. In fact, this is also the first time Curacao have faced an African side. This is also the Ivory Coast's first FIFA World Cup match against a CONCACAF side.
Curacao: Curacao has no injury concerns or suspensions, and head coach Dick Advocaat is expected to retain the side that drew 0-0 against Ecuador.
Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room is coming fresh off his heroics against Ecuador, wherein he made a record 15 saves to earn his team's first-ever World Cup point.
Ivory Coast: Defender Wilfried Singo had sustained an injury against Germany, and while he may not be a certainty to start, his post-match medical tests have been positive.
Franck Kessie, captain Serge Aurier, Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande will all be expected to start for Ivory Coast.
According to Opta supercomputer's prediction based on 25,000 pre-match simulations, Ivory Coast have an 82.2 % chance of beating Curacao. Curacao have just 7.6 % chance of winning, whereas there is also a 10.1 % chance of a draw.
According to Opta's live tournament predictions, Ivory Coast have a 92.2 % chance of qualifying for the knockout stage when compared to Curacao's 17.3 % chance.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Curacao: Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna; Locadia.
Ivory Coast: Y. Fofana; G. Doué, Agbadou, Ndicka, Konan; Sangaré, Kessié, C. Oulaï; Amad, Bonny, Diomande.
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