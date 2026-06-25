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Curacao vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Ivory Coast need just one point to confirm their spot in the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, they come up against a resilient Curacao side who drew 0-0 against Ecuador.

PN Vishnu
Published25 Jun 2026, 02:27 PM IST
Ivory Coast are just one point away from securing their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages.
Ivory Coast are just one point away from securing their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages. (AP Photo/Alexandra Antoniono)
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Ivory Coast will take on Curaçao in Philadelphia, with its sights set on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32. Ivory Coast are just one point away from securing their place in the round of 32.

A draw against Curacao will take the Ivory Coast to four points, whereas a win will take them to six points. Ivory Coast will qualify even if Ecuador beats Germany, given the fact that the African side holds the head-to-head advantage over the South American outfit.

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Curacao, on the other hand, have to beat the Ivory Coast to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage. A win will take them to four points from three games, and they must hope Ecuador lose to Germany.

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Should Ecuador beat Germany and Curacao beat the Ivory Coast, Ecuador will finish in second place and Curacao in third, provided the South Americans have a superior goal difference. Ecuador had played out a 0-0 draw against Curacao on the second matchday of the group stage.

Curacao vs the Ivory Coast match details

MatchGroup E
DateJune 26 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time1:30 AM IST | 4 PM ET | 3 PM CT
StadiumPhiladelphia Stadium, Philadelphia
RefereeGlenn Nyberg

Curacao vs Ivory Coast head to head

 

Curacao and the Ivory Coast have never met in international football. In fact, this is also the first time Curacao have faced an African side. This is also the Ivory Coast's first FIFA World Cup match against a CONCACAF side.

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Curacao vs Ivory Coast team news

Curacao: Curacao has no injury concerns or suspensions, and head coach Dick Advocaat is expected to retain the side that drew 0-0 against Ecuador.

Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room is coming fresh off his heroics against Ecuador, wherein he made a record 15 saves to earn his team's first-ever World Cup point.

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Ivory Coast: Defender Wilfried Singo had sustained an injury against Germany, and while he may not be a certainty to start, his post-match medical tests have been positive.

Franck Kessie, captain Serge Aurier, Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande will all be expected to start for Ivory Coast.

Curacao vs Ivory Coast prediction

According to Opta supercomputer's prediction based on 25,000 pre-match simulations, Ivory Coast have an 82.2 % chance of beating Curacao. Curacao have just 7.6 % chance of winning, whereas there is also a 10.1 % chance of a draw.

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According to Opta's live tournament predictions, Ivory Coast have a 92.2 % chance of qualifying for the knockout stage when compared to Curacao's 17.3 % chance.

How to watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast live on TV?

 

 

 

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Curacao vs Ivory Coast possible starting lineup

Curacao: Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna; Locadia.

Ivory Coast: Y. Fofana; G. Doué, Agbadou, Ndicka, Konan; Sangaré, Kessié, C. Oulaï; Amad, Bonny, Diomande.

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