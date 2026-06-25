Curacao vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Ivory Coast will take on Curaçao in Philadelphia, with its sights set on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32. Ivory Coast are just one point away from securing their place in the round of 32.

A draw against Curacao will take the Ivory Coast to four points, whereas a win will take them to six points. Ivory Coast will qualify even if Ecuador beats Germany, given the fact that the African side holds the head-to-head advantage over the South American outfit.

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Curacao, on the other hand, have to beat the Ivory Coast to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage. A win will take them to four points from three games, and they must hope Ecuador lose to Germany.

Should Ecuador beat Germany and Curacao beat the Ivory Coast, Ecuador will finish in second place and Curacao in third, provided the South Americans have a superior goal difference. Ecuador had played out a 0-0 draw against Curacao on the second matchday of the group stage.

Curacao vs the Ivory Coast match details

Match Group E Date June 26 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 1:30 AM IST | 4 PM ET | 3 PM CT Stadium Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia Referee Glenn Nyberg

Curacao vs Ivory Coast head to head

Curacao and the Ivory Coast have never met in international football. In fact, this is also the first time Curacao have faced an African side. This is also the Ivory Coast's first FIFA World Cup match against a CONCACAF side.

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Curacao vs Ivory Coast team news Curacao: Curacao has no injury concerns or suspensions, and head coach Dick Advocaat is expected to retain the side that drew 0-0 against Ecuador.

Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room is coming fresh off his heroics against Ecuador, wherein he made a record 15 saves to earn his team's first-ever World Cup point.

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Ivory Coast: Defender Wilfried Singo had sustained an injury against Germany, and while he may not be a certainty to start, his post-match medical tests have been positive.

Franck Kessie, captain Serge Aurier, Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande will all be expected to start for Ivory Coast.

Curacao vs Ivory Coast prediction According to Opta supercomputer's prediction based on 25,000 pre-match simulations, Ivory Coast have an 82.2 % chance of beating Curacao. Curacao have just 7.6 % chance of winning, whereas there is also a 10.1 % chance of a draw.

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According to Opta's live tournament predictions, Ivory Coast have a 92.2 % chance of qualifying for the knockout stage when compared to Curacao's 17.3 % chance.

How to watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast live on TV?

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Curacao vs Ivory Coast possible starting lineup Curacao: Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna; Locadia.

Ivory Coast: Y. Fofana; G. Doué, Agbadou, Ndicka, Konan; Sangaré, Kessié, C. Oulaï; Amad, Bonny, Diomande.