The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) became a victim of a cyberattack recently, which the football's world governing body stated that the hackers gained access to “limited set of personal and business information.” The FIFA didn't reveal the precise nature of the cyberattack and when did it happen actually.

In the previous week, a group, named Handsome Boy Hacking Club posted a screenshot on X about the FIFA files they were able to hack. Three days later, the same group responded to the post and stated 12 GB of internal documents has been hacked.

"FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement," the apex governing body said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. "FIFA condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data," the governing body said in its statement.

"Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned."

Why is this breach concerning? The breach of security comes at a time when FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino is under scrutiny after his foiled, secretive plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors. Infantino is also trying to extend his 11-year presidency of FIFA to 2031.

He is the favorite when the election is held on March 18, with Kohzo Tashima of Japan and Philippe Diallo of France the other candidates. Earlier this month, La Liga, Spain's top-flight league, also faced a cyberattack, with an unauthorised person gaining access to its digital service platforms.

In July, the Argentine Football Federation opened investigations about if their systems were hacked or not after emails were sent to journalists following their win over Egypt in their round of 16 FIFA World Cup match.

Was it a systematic or technical failure? FIFA also noted that the entity responsible for the cyberattack gained access of data by impersonating staff, and it was not due to a systematic or technical failure. It is unclear, though, if Infantino or Mattias Grafstrom, the general secretary, were targeted as part of the attack.

FIFA sources added that the cyberattack targeted the organisations, rather than individuals. Speaking anonymously, the source said that the data breach has stolen less than 0.1 per cent of all data belonging to FIFA, adding that the stolen documents do not include anything related to the controversial and now-binned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal.