Striker Patrik Schick scored his fourth goal of Euro 2020 as the Czech Republic defeated the 10-man Netherlands 2-0 in Budapest on Sunday to set up a quarter-final with Denmark.

Tomas Holes headed the Czechs ahead on 68 minutes after Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for a deliberate handball, with Schick adding a second to send them through to a tie in Baku on July 3.

The Czechs created better chances against their more fancied opponents in the frenzied atmosphere and booked a quarter-final meeting with Denmark in Baku on Saturday when Tomas Kalas had steered the ball into his path.

Holes then turned provider as he set up Schick for a second, the striker slotting the ball coolly past veteran Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg to continue his dream tournament.

The Dutch challenge was dealt a blow on 55 minutes when centre back Matthijs De Ligt received a red card for a handball just outside his own box. He was initially given a yellow card, but referee Sergei Karasev changed his mind after a Video Assistant Referee check.

