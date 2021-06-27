Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Sports >Football News >Czech Republic beat 10-man Netherlands to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Czech Republic beat 10-man Netherlands to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Czech Republic's players and staff celebrate winning 2-0 in the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between the Netherlands and Czech Republic at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest.
1 min read . 27 Jun 2021 Agencies

  • Czech Republic stunned 10-man Netherlands with a deserved 2-0 victory in their European Championship last-16 clash in front of 56,000 fans at the Puskas Arena

Striker Patrik Schick scored his fourth goal of Euro 2020 as the Czech Republic defeated the 10-man Netherlands 2-0 in Budapest on Sunday to set up a quarter-final with Denmark.

Tomas Holes headed the Czechs ahead on 68 minutes after Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for a deliberate handball, with Schick adding a second to send them through to a tie in Baku on July 3.

The Czechs created better chances against their more fancied opponents in the frenzied atmosphere and booked a quarter-final meeting with Denmark in Baku on Saturday when Tomas Holes headed in at the back post in the 68th minute after Tomas Kalas had steered the ball into his path.

Holes then turned provider as he set up Schick for a second, the striker slotting the ball coolly past veteran Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg to continue his dream tournament.

The Dutch challenge was dealt a blow on 55 minutes when centre back Matthijs De Ligt received a red card for a handball just outside his own box. He was initially given a yellow card, but referee Sergei Karasev changed his mind after a Video Assistant Referee check.

