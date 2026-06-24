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Czechia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Czechia have to win their upcoming match against Mexico City to have any hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stages.

PN Vishnu
Updated24 Jun 2026, 06:38 PM IST
Mexico are yet to beat Czechia in international football.
Mexico are yet to beat Czechia in international football. (AFP)
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Czechia face a must-win situation against already-qualified Mexico in their Group A clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Mexico City Stadium on Wednesday.

Mexico qualified for the round of 32 with two wins in as many matches and is currently on top of Group A with six points from two matches.

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Czechia, on the other hand, are in a precarious position in third place with just one point. A win will take Czechia to four points, and given South Africa beat South Korea (Second place, three points), the European outfit will automatically qualify.

Should South Korea and Czechia win, South Korea will be in second place with six points, while Czechia will be in third place with four points. That should be enough for them to qualify as one of the best third-placed sides.

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A draw means Czechia will have just two points, which may not be enough even as one of the best third-placed sides. A loss to Mexico will end Czechia's FIFA World Cup campaign.

Czechia vs Mexico match details

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MatchGroup A
DateJune 25 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time6:30 AM IST | 9 PM ET | 8 PM CT
StadiumMexico City Stadium, Mexico
Referee Yael Falcon Perez

Czechia vs Mexico head-to-head

Czechia and Mexico have locked horns just once in international football. That was in a friendly tournament, the Lunar New Year Cup, in February 2000 in Hong Kong. Czechia defeated Mexico 2-1 in that match.

Matches1
Czechia won 1
Mexico won0
Draw0
Last meeting Czechia won 2-1 at the Lunar New Year Cup friendly tournament in February 2000
Last meeting at FIFA World CupNone

Czechia vs Mexico team news

Czechia: Czechia have no injury concerns or suspensions coming into the crucial match against Mexico. Head coach Ivan Hasek is set to back forwards Patrick Schick and Tomas Soucek, who could be pivotal to their goalscoring chances.

Also Read | South Africa vs South Korea prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win the match

Mexico: Mexico too don't have any injury concerns or suspensions, and head coach Javier Aguirre is expected to stick with the lineup that beat South Korea 1-0. Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez looks set to continue to lead the attack.

Czechia vs Mexico prediction

According to the Opta supercomputer's 25,000 pre-match simulations, Mexico have a 47.8 % chance to edge out Czechia, who have only a 28.5 % chance of claiming all three points. There is a 23.7 % chance of a draw.

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How to watch Czechia vs Mexico live on TV?

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Czechia vs Mexico possible starting lineups

Czechia: Tanek; Holes, Krejci, Zima; Coufal, Soucek, Cerv, Jurasek; Provod, Sulc; Schick.

Mexico: Malagon; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Alvarez, Chávez, Rodriguez; Vega, Jimenez, Alvarado.

 

 

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