Czechia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Czechia face a must-win situation against already-qualified Mexico in their Group A clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Mexico City Stadium on Wednesday.

Mexico qualified for the round of 32 with two wins in as many matches and is currently on top of Group A with six points from two matches.

Advertisement

Czechia, on the other hand, are in a precarious position in third place with just one point. A win will take Czechia to four points, and given South Africa beat South Korea (Second place, three points), the European outfit will automatically qualify.

Should South Korea and Czechia win, South Korea will be in second place with six points, while Czechia will be in third place with four points. That should be enough for them to qualify as one of the best third-placed sides.

A draw means Czechia will have just two points, which may not be enough even as one of the best third-placed sides. A loss to Mexico will end Czechia's FIFA World Cup campaign.

Czechia vs Mexico match details

Advertisement

Match Group A Date June 25 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 6:30 AM IST | 9 PM ET | 8 PM CT Stadium Mexico City Stadium, Mexico Referee Yael Falcon Perez

Czechia vs Mexico head-to-head Czechia and Mexico have locked horns just once in international football. That was in a friendly tournament, the Lunar New Year Cup, in February 2000 in Hong Kong. Czechia defeated Mexico 2-1 in that match.

Matches 1 Czechia won 1 Mexico won 0 Draw 0 Last meeting Czechia won 2-1 at the Lunar New Year Cup friendly tournament in February 2000 Last meeting at FIFA World Cup None

Czechia vs Mexico team news Czechia: Czechia have no injury concerns or suspensions coming into the crucial match against Mexico. Head coach Ivan Hasek is set to back forwards Patrick Schick and Tomas Soucek, who could be pivotal to their goalscoring chances.

Mexico: Mexico too don't have any injury concerns or suspensions, and head coach Javier Aguirre is expected to stick with the lineup that beat South Korea 1-0. Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez looks set to continue to lead the attack.

Czechia vs Mexico prediction According to the Opta supercomputer's 25,000 pre-match simulations, Mexico have a 47.8 % chance to edge out Czechia, who have only a 28.5 % chance of claiming all three points. There is a 23.7 % chance of a draw.

Advertisement

How to watch Czechia vs Mexico live on TV?

Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Czechia vs Mexico possible starting lineups Czechia: Tanek; Holes, Krejci, Zima; Coufal, Soucek, Cerv, Jurasek; Provod, Sulc; Schick.

Mexico: Malagon; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Alvarez, Chávez, Rodriguez; Vega, Jimenez, Alvarado.