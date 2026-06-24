Czechia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Czechia face a must-win situation against already-qualified Mexico in their Group A clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Mexico City Stadium on Wednesday.
Mexico qualified for the round of 32 with two wins in as many matches and is currently on top of Group A with six points from two matches.
Czechia, on the other hand, are in a precarious position in third place with just one point. A win will take Czechia to four points, and given South Africa beat South Korea (Second place, three points), the European outfit will automatically qualify.
Should South Korea and Czechia win, South Korea will be in second place with six points, while Czechia will be in third place with four points. That should be enough for them to qualify as one of the best third-placed sides.
A draw means Czechia will have just two points, which may not be enough even as one of the best third-placed sides. A loss to Mexico will end Czechia's FIFA World Cup campaign.
|Match
|Group A
|Date
|June 25 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|6:30 AM IST | 9 PM ET | 8 PM CT
|Stadium
|Mexico City Stadium, Mexico
|Referee
|Yael Falcon Perez
Czechia and Mexico have locked horns just once in international football. That was in a friendly tournament, the Lunar New Year Cup, in February 2000 in Hong Kong. Czechia defeated Mexico 2-1 in that match.
|Matches
|1
|Czechia won
|1
|Mexico won
|0
|Draw
|0
|Last meeting
|Czechia won 2-1 at the Lunar New Year Cup friendly tournament in February 2000
|Last meeting at FIFA World Cup
|None
Czechia: Czechia have no injury concerns or suspensions coming into the crucial match against Mexico. Head coach Ivan Hasek is set to back forwards Patrick Schick and Tomas Soucek, who could be pivotal to their goalscoring chances.
Mexico: Mexico too don't have any injury concerns or suspensions, and head coach Javier Aguirre is expected to stick with the lineup that beat South Korea 1-0. Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez looks set to continue to lead the attack.
According to the Opta supercomputer's 25,000 pre-match simulations, Mexico have a 47.8 % chance to edge out Czechia, who have only a 28.5 % chance of claiming all three points. There is a 23.7 % chance of a draw.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Czechia: Tanek; Holes, Krejci, Zima; Coufal, Soucek, Cerv, Jurasek; Provod, Sulc; Schick.
Mexico: Malagon; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Alvarez, Chávez, Rodriguez; Vega, Jimenez, Alvarado.