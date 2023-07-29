'La familia' David and Victoria Beckham enjoy dinner night with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets. See pics2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST
Apart from Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets Busquets, the dinner night also included Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, David Grutman, Isabela Grutman, and Busquet's girlfriend Elena Galera, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and his wife Aleyda Mas.
David Beckham, the owner of Inter Miami CF and Victoria Beckham had a star-studded dinner night with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets at Miami’s Japanese inspired steakhouse and lounge Gekkō. The restaurant is a joint venture by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and famous restaurateur, David Grutman.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×