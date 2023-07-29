David and Victoria Beckham enjoy dinner night with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets

David Beckham, the owner of Inter Miami CF and Victoria Beckham had a star-studded dinner night with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets at Miami’s Japanese inspired steakhouse and lounge Gekkō. The restaurant is a joint venture by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and famous restaurateur, David Grutman.

The pictures of the dinner night were shared by Victoria Beckham on her official Instagram account. Apart from Messi and Busquets, the dinner night also included Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, David Grutman, Isabela Grutman, and Busquet's girlfriend Elena Galera, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and his wife Aleyda Mas. Another picture she posted showed the trio David, Busquets, Messi smiling for the camera.

Also Read: Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

Adding to the sudden change inside the team, Messi joined the club on along with another former Barcelona star and World Cup winner, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Speaking of Messi and Busquets joining the team, American full-back DeAndre Yedlin defender, who gave up his captain's armband to Messi said as quoted by AFP, “They've come in and they haven't boasted or been like, oh, we're the big guys here or anything like that. They've tried to meld right into the group."

Further adding, he said, there has been no special treatment at the training ground for the pair, even though they know that their every wish would surely be agreed to.

"They eat the same things we eat and train the same way we train and use the same trainers that we use. There's nothing different.

"So we really feel like they're a part of the group, one of us. And I think that helps us," Yedlin further added as quoted by AFP.

Meanwhile, after leaving the stadium after Tuesday's 4-0 win over Atlanta, their second straight win with their new team-mates, Yedlin was sporting new headphones, in the team's pink and black colours, which he said Messi had gifted to the entire team. If there had been any concerns about an 'us and them' divide forming at the club, Yedlin says they have vanished since the pair arrived in South Florida.

On 16 July, David Beckham had shared expressed his excitement as Lionel Messi officially signed for his club. In a post on Instagram, he wrote, "The next chapter of our story starts here. Ten years ago when I started this journey, I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to Miami… Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in this country and build a legacy in this sport that we love so much."

After leading Argentina to World Cup victory in Qatar last year, Messi joined Inter Miami CF, a team currently positioned at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. On 7 June, Messi had announced that he would play for Inter Miami in a move that is expected to energize soccer in the United States and South Florida with one of the sporting world's best-known figures.

(With inputs from AP, AFP)