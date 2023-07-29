David and Victoria Beckham enjoy dinner night with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets

Meanwhile, after leaving the stadium after Tuesday's 4-0 win over Atlanta, their second straight win with their new team-mates, Yedlin was sporting new headphones, in the team's pink and black colours, which he said Messi had gifted to the entire team. If there had been any concerns about an 'us and them' divide forming at the club, Yedlin says they have vanished since the pair arrived in South Florida.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}