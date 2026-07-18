David Beckham laughs off boos in New York after playing safe for Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 showdown; watch

David Beckham was booed in New York after the former England footballer refused to pick a winner for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain. While Argentina are looking to defend their title, Spain are aiming to lift their first World Cup since 2010. This was Beckham's first public appearance following England's semifinal exit to Argentina.

A co-owner of Major League Soccer (MLC) club Inter Miami in the United States, Beckham was a consistent figure in the stands whenever England played at the FIFA World Cup 2026. While he celebrated at the stands with wife Victoria after England's win over Norway, Beckham had to be consoled by his 21-year-old son Cruz after the Three Lions' loss to Argentina in semis.

Sitting beside the Brazilian legend Kaka at a Fanatics Fest in New York, Beckham was asked about his favourite for the World Cup winner. The Englishman was in dilemna initially as he has a deep connection in Spain, having played for Real Madrid during his heydays.

On the other hand, he is close friends with Messi, who plays at Inter Miami. “Oh my goodness,” started the 51-year-old. “Obviously I played in Spain, so I have a huge affection for Spain as a country and obviously for their football team. I think they've done an exceptional job this World Cup and they deserve to be in the final,” Beckham continued.

“And with Argentina, they have Lionel (Messi). Like I speak about Ricardo (Kaka), I'll speak exactly the same about Lionel because he's an exceptional player, but an exceptional person with the right values and he treats everyone the way they should be treated. I'm going around the houses...”

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'I don't know who's going to win' - Beckham Beckham's reply didn't go well with the audience as they wanted to hear a team's name from him. "I'm going to sit on the fence. I don't know who's going to win. I want Lionel to do incredibly well because he's an exceptional person and player. But Spain are going to be tough to play against.

“I'm not going to say who I think is going to win. I'm just going to sit on the fence and enjoy the game,” replied Beckham when pushed for an answer. Soon the crowd booed Beckham, as he and Kaka, both laughed off the jeers.

“I haven't been booed for a while. I've got booed a little bit the other night. I wasn't expecting it here,” joked Beckham.

David Beckham's close affair with Argentina During his playing days, Beckham always stole the limelight when England played Argentina, especially in the FIFA World Cup. At the 1998 World Cup, Beckham was sent off when he kicked Diego Simeone in a round of 16 clash. Four years later, Beckham took a perfect revenge with a match-winning goal against their Argentine opponents.

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